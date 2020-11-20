Dons player in Covid-19 scare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen look set to be without one of their Scottish under-21 internationals for Sunday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is on loan from Rangers, has reportedly been ruled out of his side’s Premiership match against St Mirren today after returning a positive test while a Dons player is also out of Sunday’s match at Ibrox and Wednesday’s trip to Hamilton.

Dons trio Lewis Ferguson, Connor McLennan and under-21 captain Ross McCrorie, twin brother of Livingston’s Robby, were the players selected for international duty.

Ross McCrorie, who is also on loan at Aberdeen from Rangers, is ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

His loan at Pittodrie will become permanent at the end of the season.

Scotland under-21s’ bid to qualify for next summer’s European Championships were dashed by a 1-0 defeat in Greece on Tuesday.