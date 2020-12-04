Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright hopes for quick rehab from hernia surgery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen winger Scott Wright will today take the first step on what he hopes is a rapid return to first-team action.

The 23-year-old will travel to Manchester before undergoing keyhole surgery on a double hernia tomorrow morning.

It is expected Wright will be sidelined for between four to six weeks.

He said: “After the operation, it is just a case of coming back up and starting my rehab.

“It was a bit frustrating, because when I first got the injury we knew there was a bit of a problem.

“We got the first scan which never really gave us a definitive answer.

“I wasn’t getting any better, so I went to see the specialist who knows his stuff and he called it quite quick.

“I am glad it was straightforward, that he knew what was wrong with me. It is keyhole surgery and a couple of the boys in the team have had similar surgeries.

“I don’t think it will be too intrusive, so hopefully the rehab won’t be too long and I won’t have any battle scars. I am not sure when I will be back, although the surgeon said it could be anything from four to six weeks.

“It is a case of how your body reacts to the surgery and how long it takes to get over that first general pain.”

The injury is a major blow as Wright, a product of the Aberdeen Youth Academy, has been in impressive form this season.

Wright’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Aberdeen are keen to retain the attacker and have opened up talks.

Wright wants to extend his stay at his home city club but will concentrate on his fightback to fitness now, leaving negotiations to his agent and the club.

He said: “Talks have been going fine. It was a case of just focusing on my football.

“Now I just have to focus on my rehab and get the op done. I’m in no rush and am leaving it to my agent and the club to sort it out.

“I will throw everything into the rehab and hope to get back as soon as possible.”

Wright had been one of the key players for boss McInnes this season and had pitched in with two goals and a number of assists.

His second goal came in the 2-0 defeat of Hibs last month, his last game before the injury problem.

Wright has missed Aberdeen’s last three games, defeats to Rangers and St Mirren and a draw with bottom club Hamilton.

He said: “I was really happy with how the season was going, although I still felt as though I could have improved by adding more goals to my game.

“I was happy I was getting in the positions, although disappointed I was missing some chances.

“I thought I had turned a corner after the Hibs game by getting a goal.

“Sometimes all it takes is to get one goal and then they all come.

“The injury is frustrating but you have to take the rough with the smooth,” he said.

Earlier this week, Wright participated in a Q and A session with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson for AberDNA members.

He said: “It was a great event with Simmy. We answered the questions they asked.”