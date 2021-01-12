Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Woods extends loan stay at Aberdeen

by Paul Third
January 12, 2021, 12:30 pm
Gary Woods' loan has been extended
Gary Woods' loan has been extended

Goalkeeper Gary Woods has extended his loan at Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The 30 year-old, who joined the Dons from English League Two side Oldham Athletic in October following an injury to Tomas Cerny, was due to return to the Latics this month but will now remain at Pittodrie until the summer.

 

More from the Press and Journal