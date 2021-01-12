Woods extends loan stay at Aberdeen

Goalkeeper Gary Woods has extended his loan at Aberdeen for the rest of the season.
The 30 year-old, who joined the Dons from English League Two side Oldham Athletic in October following an injury to Tomas Cerny, was due to return to the Latics this month but will now remain at Pittodrie until the summer.
