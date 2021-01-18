Joe Lewis: Aberdeen only have themselves to blame for Dingwall humbling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen skipper Joe Lewis says the Dons have only themselves to blame for their dismal 4-1 defeat to Ross County on Saturday.

The Reds slumped to defeat against a Staggies side which had started the day at the foot of the table, and claimed only their second home league win of the season.

The result saw the Reds slip to fourth behind Hibernian, albeit with two games in hand, with Derek McInnes’ men also missing the opportunity to narrow the gap on second-placed Celtic who drew 0-0 at home to Livingston.

It is Aberdeen’s first back-to-back Premiership losses this season following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers, although the Reds have now won just three of their last 11 games in all competitions.

With Motherwell the visitors to Pittodrie on Saturday, goalkeeper Lewis has called for a strong reaction to clear the Dingwall collapse from their system.

Lewis said: “It’s hugely disappointing and we have to expect more from ourselves in both penalty boxes, because ultimately that’s what it comes down to.

“They haven’t beat us with an incredible piece of magic and they haven’t stuck one in the top corner from 25 yards.

“We were flat footed in both boxes and we were waiting for things to happen rather than being proactive and taking it by the scruff of the neck. We need to make sure we lift ourselves.

“We were very disappointed. We have to assess the game and sometimes when emotions are high it’s best to reflect maybe Monday morning and make sure we’re nothing like that going forward.”

The Reds were on the backfoot for the bulk of the game at Victoria Park, after going behind to Oli Shaw’s strike after just 37 seconds.

The Dons responded well to going two goals behind through Charlie Lakin’s effort, and pulled a goal back through Alex Iacovitti’s own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Lewis was disappointed his side did not force the issue of an equaliser enough in the second half, which allowed the Staggies to win the game at a canter through late goals from Shaw and Jermaine Hylton.

The 33-year-old added: “I think we were slow to react to things in either box. We didn’t make the most of any opportunities we had and obviously they did. We ball watched a little too much when the ball came into our box. We didn’t anticipate, at either end, where the balls were going to land.

“I felt like their keeper made some great saves in the first half. I thought we deserved the goal but we didn’t capitalise on that in the second half.

“We got into some good areas but we didn’t make the most of that. Towards the end of the game, we were pushing forward and they got a couple more which compiled it really.”