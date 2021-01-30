Connor McLennan aiming for silverware after extending Aberdeen stay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor McLennan is targeting trophies after extending his stay with Aberdeen.

The attacker has signed a new deal which runs until the summer of 2023.

Now that the 21-year-old has his future sorted, he is keen to help the Dons win silverware and continue to challenge at the top end of the Premiership.

McLennan, who is set to feature against Livingston at Almondvale this afternoon, said: “I want to win trophies here, that’s a massive part of being here and why I wanted to stay.

“With the squad of boys we have, we want to be up there in the league and getting to finals.”

‘I want to kick on now’

McLennan has already made 68 appearances for Aberdeen and the Peterhead native is aiming to rack up many more.

Niggling injuries have held him back at points in recent seasons.

However, the Scotland Under-21 international is hoping for a injury-free run to try to establish himself as a first-team regular, with only five of his 16 appearances this term being starts.

He added: “I’m really happy to sign again, I enjoy my football here and am looking forward to the next couple of years.

“I want to kick on now, I have had a few niggly injuries, but hopefully that will be in the past.

“For me, it’s about playing games and getting minutes on the pitch now.

“Sometimes your fitness gets knocked with injuries, but it comes back with game time.

“I am not sure how many games I’ve had, but I am confident in the team now and have the trust of the manager and my team-mates.

“I just want to play more now, but that will be down to me.”

In his quest to become a first-team regular McLennan can take inspiration from fellow attacker Scott Wright.

After a number of seasons on the fringes, the 23-year-old has become one of the first names on Derek McInnes’ team sheet this season.

McLennan wants to do similar and said: “I’ve known Scott for a long time, he’s a little bit older than me, so he’s someone I have always looked up to.

“He has always been very talented, so you can take inspiration from that as young lads, someone coming through to be a regular in the team.”

Livingston availability despite foot issue

In recent weeks McLennan has been having to manage a foot injury sustained against Motherwell at Fir Park on December 23.

Despite this, he is available to face in-form Livingston today.

The Lions are unbeaten in 12 games ahead of back-to-back fixtures against the Dons at Almondvale and then Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Livingston’s good run has taken them up to fifth in the Premiership, eight points behind the Reds in third.

“I have had a problem with a bone in my foot, but I have been managing it since the Motherwell game,” McLennan said.

“We are trying to stay away from surgery on it, so hopefully we will be able to do that.

“Livingston have been on a very good run, we have been prepared to play them for a while now, but the games have gone off.

“We have watched a good few of their games now and know plenty about them.

“So we are looking forward to getting going against them this weekend.

“They are a good side, but we believe we can go there and get three points to help us achieve our aims this season.”

Onus on the attackers

McLennan is hoping the Dons can improve in attack in the coming games.

Aberdeen drew a blank in midweek against St Johnstone and, in their last 15 fixtures, they have only mustered 15 goals.

For the team sitting third in the Premiership, McLennan knows this return is below what is expected. He believes the onus is on the attackers to create more.

He said: “It is up to the attacking players to create something, because there is not a lot between the teams in the league.

“What does stand out are some individual players who can turn those 0-0 games into a 1-0.

“So that it vital for us, we need to win those games more often.”