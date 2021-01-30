Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen drew a blank in front of goal for the second time this week after the spoils were shared between the Dons and Livingston at Toni Macaroni Arena.

The Dons had chances, as they did at Perth in midweek, but they could not convert them as they again had to settle for a point.

The result means Aberdeen remain in third, one point ahead of Hibernian, who beat Dundee United.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes made two changes to the side which was held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

Sam Cosgrove was absent as he was in Birmingham to complete his £2million move while Scott Wright dropped to the bench.

Greg Leigh came into the side as McInnes switched to a four-man defence while Connor McLennan took up the lone striker role.

© SNS Group

Livingston boss David Martindale made four changes from the 2-0 midweek win against Kilmarnock. Efe Ambrose, Julien Serrano, Craig Sibbald and Scott Robinson came in for Jack Fitzwater, Josh Mullin, Alan Forrest and Gavin Reilly.

The hosts went into this game on a 12 match unbeaten run under new boss David Martindale but it was the Dons who had the better chances in the first half.

Connor McLennan, who started up front, had an appeal for a goal waved away after seeing his header from a Jonny Hayes cross hit the underside of the crossbar before bouncing on the goalline.

Matty Kennedy then set-up Hayes for a chance but he rushed his shot and sent it high and wide from 12 yards.

Livi responded with an appeal the ball had crossed the line of their own when Serrano’s cross found Craig Sibbald unmarked six yards out but again his effort, which was blocked by Joe Lewis and the post, was deemed not to have crossed the line.

© SNS Group

Livi had another good chance to break the deadlock at the start of the second half when Efe Ambrose headed Jason Holt’s cross back across goal for Scott Robinson but his header went over the crossbar.

Aberdeen responded through Ross McCrorie who saw his shot saved by home goalkeeper Stryjek and Kennedy whose curling effort went over the crossbar.

Substitute Bruce Anderson wasted a great chance in injury time to win the game for the visitors when he headed Tommie Hoban’s cross wide while Livi almost won it too but Holt saw his effort from the edge of the box saved by Lewis.