Aberdeen’s recent record against Hibs is cause for hope going into tomorrow’s crucial Premiership clash

Aberdeen go into tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Hibs at Easter Road under pressure.
The Dons have thus far failed to capitalise on a stuttering Celtic and seize the opportunity to claim second place.
Worse still, they are in real danger of falling behind in the race with the Hibees for third, while a recently-flawless Livingston – who cruised to a 2-0 win at Pittodrie in midweek – could even push the Dons down to fifth if things don’t improve rapidly.
Derek McInnes’ team have just one win in their last seven league games and, although they conceded two dreadful goals against Livi, generally their issue has been a lack of chance creation and composed finishing at the other end of the pitch this term.
