McInnes looking forward after a difficult week for Aberdeen

It is fair to say Derek McInnes has had easier weeks.

Since the 2-0 defeat at Hibernian last week the Aberdeen manager has endured having his eight year spell as manager being called into question, lost another player for the rest of the season due to injury, and spent the subsequent days which have followed waiting for international clearance for a new signing.

But despite it all, the Dons boss insists he will not let the speculation about his own position – which has been alleviated by the backing from the Pittodrie boardroom – divert the focus of trying to overhaul Hibs’ five-point lead in the race for third place.

He said: “I think you are grateful for any support when you are going through tough times. I think we all feel that as individuals.

“I’m not a needy person but I’ve been really pleased with the amount of support I’ve had externally with people, supporters getting in touch.

“I’m concentrating on what we need to do better and we need to get better results. That’s always been the way. When you have got the support of the people around you — players, board, supporters — you feel the confidence to carry on.”

McInnes knows the only way to lift some of the pressure coming his way following a run of one win in seven matches is by leading his side back to winning ways against St Mirren tomorrow.

He will face the Buddies without the services of Greg Leigh, however, with the defender’s season seemingly at an end following the hamstring injury he suffered at Easter Road.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “It is not good. He is probably worse than he was previously. He has a 4cm tear right off the bone from the tendon. I don’t think we will see him again this season.”

The wait for Florian Kamberi to receive international clearance to make his debut tomorrow following his loan move also seems set to go to the wire as the Dons await the go-ahead for him to join his team-mates.

McInnes said: “He is here but he still has not trained with us yet so we are still waiting for confirmation if he will be available for the weekend. As it stands there are still a few things to get done.

“We are trying all we can. The boy is bursting but he cannot even get into his kit and get training with the players. We just have to wait and see how things develop.

“It is a bit frustrating but that’s the risk when you leave it so late. Hopefully we can get some good news on that front.

“The long and the short of it is that although he has been in the country with us – we knew he’d be allowed to fly in here on Wednesday.

“But there are still a few hoops to jump through to get him on the pitch and get him even training with us, which is important.

“This week as well Fraser Hornby has had a bit of a bug and he has not trained but hopefully he will train tomorrow with us and be in amongst it for the weekend. But we could really do with some good news on Kamberi.”

Given the rollercoaster nature of the last couple of weeks with Leigh joining Ryan Hedges in suffering a season-ending injury McInnes could be forgiven for feeling he is cursed, but the Dons boss is trying to remain positive.

He said: “You need to take the blows as they come. It is part and parcel of it, you do not always get it your own way and you do not always get a clean bill of health.

“It is fair to say, getting players in for the rest of the campaign just as the window closes is not good news. Hedges is due to get an operation tomorrow. Only after the surgeon has gone in to that in a bit more detail will we know for sure, but we think he will be out for the rest of the season.”