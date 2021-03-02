Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes counting on competitive finish to season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the competitiveness of the Premiership can help his side in their efforts to catch Hibernian in the race for third place.

The Dons are four points behind Hibs with seven game games remaining, while Jack Ross’ side have played a game less than Aberdeen.

The Easter Road outfit are in the driving seat, but McInnes believes Motherwell’s 2-0 win in Leith on Saturday shows his side should not lose heart they can catch their rivals.

He said: “Hibs are the ones we’re trying to catch and their loss shows it is still all to play for. Rangers are out of sight in the league, but every other club, whether it is top six, European spots or fighting relegation, every game matters.

“If we can deal with the next two games then we can look forward to the post-split games. We’ve got it all to do, but we know that and the importance of finishing the season strong.

“We will remind the players there are 21 points to play for and we have to turn the level of performance we’ve had recently into wins.”

While Hibernian’s loss continues to give Aberdeen hope, McInnes and his players are frustrated at not being able to take advantage after suffering a 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday.

However, the Dons boss knows there is very little margin for error from his side.

He said: “Finishing third is still very much alive for us, I felt a point on Saturday was the least we deserved but we didn’t get one. We have to remember that when Celtic come to Pittodrie and we’ve still got Hibs to come to Pittodrie.

“We have to see the importance of getting all three points and there is no real room for error now.

“We have Hamilton on Saturday and we are not looking to that game with any trepidation. We’re rubbing our hands and eager to get going again.”

The Dons had their chances, but failed to take them in Glasgow and McInnes knows that trend must end.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Ultimately we have got to put the ball over the line. Although we had umpteen chances and our set delivery was good, we are disappointed we didn’t get something from the game.

“We had better chances than Celtic and never took them. It was a sore one for us.

“We’ve got to be more demanding of the final bit.

“The players are kicking themselves. A similar level of performance should allow us to score goals and win the game.

“This season, the number nine position with Sam Cosgrove being out for the first three or four months, Marley Watkins missing for three or four months and now big Fraser Hornby’s injury, we haven’t had our troubles to seek.

“We could do with a wee bit of luck on the injury front and that added goal threat to help us achieve what we want to achieve this season.”