Tommie Hoban targets Scottish Cup glory with Aberdeen

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban believes St Johnstone and Livingston’s achievement in reaching the League Cup final can serve as inspiration for his club.

Saints beat Livi in the final at Hampden to win the cup, ending Celtic’s monopoly on domestic competition and, with the Scottish Cup back on the schedule, Hoban is keen to emulate their achievement by reaching his first final with the Dons.

Aberdeen welcome Livingston to Pittodrie for the fourth round tie on Sunday in what will be new manager Stephen Glass’ debut and Hoban knows the cup represents a huge opportunity for his side.

He said: “As a player we all love cup football and it is a very good opportunity for us to win something.

“You can see that with St Johnstone and Livingston.

“Fans love cup football as well as it has a different edge to it from the league game.

“My job has been to keep focusing on the games that are on and the games ahead of us but it is great we are able to finish it.”

While the FA Cup and League Cup in English football has suffered from clubs fielding weakened sides due to other competitions taking priority, Hoban knows cup football remains a priority in Scotland.

He said: “It is still a big deal down in England as well, even though some managers like to rotate their squads throughout it.

“Up here managers play their strongest teams in the cup games as they do in the leagues.

“It is very competitive and I think all the players know it is a real chance to win a medal and win a trophy.

“It is something that everyone is always up for and this year is no different.”

While it has been a season of change at Pittodrie, following the departure of Derek McInnes and arrival of Glass at the club, for Hoban it has been a campaign of consistency.

© PA

Serious knee injuries have seriously curtailed his career in the last four years, but Saturday’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone was Hoban’s 37th appearance of the campaign and he looks to have put his injury problems behind him.

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer, will be a wanted man this summer, but he insists his focus is on Aberdeen.

He said: “I am the same as every player, I want to play at the highest level I can.

“I don’t know exactly where that is going to be, but I want to play at the top level.

“My immediate focus is here and now with Aberdeen. My 100 percent focus is on here, improving myself and the team’s performances and I don’t know what will happen in the future, we will see.”