Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has challenged Bruce Anderson and Ronald Hernandez to prove they have got futures at Pittodrie.

Anderson is out of contract at the end of the season and has been on loan at Hamilton Accies since February, scoring two goals in 11 games.

Hernandez is with MLS side Atlanta United until the end of their season, after a difficult first year in the north-east exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic keeping him apart from his family in Venezuela.

He is under contract until 2024 with Aberdeen, however Dons academy product Anderson is playing for his immediate future in the closing weeks of the season.

Glass said: “We’ve got footage of all the games so Bruce knows I’ve got a decision to make. When I spoke to him I said ‘go and enjoy your football’. I’ll try speak to Brian Rice at some point; when I was out of contract years back I trained under Yogi and Brian at Hibs.

© Shutterstock Feed

“They were great. They let me go in, get myself fit before I went to the States to finish my career. I’ll speak to Brian and get his thoughts on Bruce and then watch the footage and make a decision.

“It’s a club decision and something I’ll be heavily involved in. Bruce is well aware of what the situation can and cannot be.”

Anderson and Hernandez are two of the three senior players out on loan, with midfielder Funso Ojo playing every minute for English League One side Wigan Athletic since the beginning of February.

“I’ve spoken to all of them,” added Glass. “Ronny before I came back from Atlanta, because we were in the same place. Bruce and Funso I’ve spoken to as well, like I’ve spoken to all the players.

© Supplied by Atlanta United

“Ronny is on loan at Atlanta until the end of the season. The club is in charge of that situation at the minute. We’ll see how he does over the course of the MLS season. There’s a new manager there to impress and I know how difficult it is to get in that team, having handled it last year.

“I know what Ronny is capable of and so do the club, otherwise he wouldn’t be here.”

Glass is well aware of the rebuilding job required at Aberdeen this summer and will use the remaining games of the season to formulate a plan for their recruitment.

He said: “Part of the next few weeks is assessing what’s required. The players have got an opportunity over the next few weeks to stay here. There’s ones who are out of contract, everyone is aware of that, there’s ones who are in contract and there’s ones we’d like to bring in.

“It’s never easy but the fact we’ve got this time to assess the group is hugely important. We’re not in a hurry to do anything, which is important the players here feel that.”