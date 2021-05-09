Matty Kennedy: New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is already making his mark at Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matty Kennedy insists new manager Stephen Glass has wasted little time in making his mark on the club.

Glass has been at the helm for little more than a month but the new Dons boss has already left an impression on the players after just four matches in charge.

Two wins, a draw and one defeat is the record so far and Kennedy believes the arrival of the new manager has galvanised the players.

He said: “They’ve been brilliant. They’ve been brilliant with me and I’m sure we will get better and better as each week passes.

“They have given all the boys a lift in the changing room and on the training pitch giving the boys tips on how to improve their game.

“We are all delighted with the training and how the games have been going so far.

“Hopefully it continues.”

Kennedy says Glass’ predecessor Derek McInnes was a popular figure among the squad but he is pleased to see the new management team creating a positive environment.

He said: “Everybody loved the last manager and all the boys loved him. I thought we were playing well but obviously when a new face comes in no matter what club or who the manager is it does give you a lift.

“In the changing room everyone gets on really well with the new manager and Allan Russell as well.”

The arrival of Scott Brown as player-coach in the summer will give the Dons a double boost both in terms of a playing option and an addition to the coaching staff, and Kennedy is looking forward to working with the incoming Celtic captain.

He said: “In Scottish football and around the world he is respected and I am sure he will bring a lot of positivity to the training ground and the team.

“You can see on the park he influences boys around him and makes them play better. I am sure he will do that for us as well.”

Brown will bring his vast experience to the team which has featured an increasing number of youth team graduates in recent weeks such as Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie.

Kennedy has been impressed by how the younger members of the squad have adapted.

He said: “Calvin is confident and you can see that. He is confident on the ball and doesn’t shy away.

“He doesn’t talk around the training ground but he was confident against Celtic. I am delighted for him and he fully deserves it.

“Jack’s been in and out the team the last few weeks but he has been absolutely brilliant as well.”