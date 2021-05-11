Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean ruled out of Euro 2020 by injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 finals after suffering a knee injury in Norwich City’s final game of the season.

Norwich City have confirmed McLean will be out for 12 weeks having suffered a knee ligament injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

It is a major blow for McLean who played a key role in securing qualification to the Euro 2020 finals.

McLean netted the winning penalty in the 5-3 shoot-out Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat of Israel in October 2020.

He also netted his spot kick in the penalty shoot out defeat of Serbia in November to secure qualification to the nation’s first finals since the 1998 World Cup.

McLean, 29, starred for Aberdeen from 2015 to 19 and won the Championship title for the second time in three years with Norwich.

The midfielder suffered the injury in the second half of the league clash with Barnsley and now faces a fight to be fit for the start of the new season.

A Norwich City statement said: “Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury.

“The Scottish midfielder was forced from the field of play following a heavy challenge in the 52nd minute of City’s 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw away at Barnsley.

“Subsequent scans and further assessments have since revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean’s right knee.

“McLean will now undergo further assessment with an orthopaedic consultant to ascertain a management and rehabilitation plan for the injury.

“The injury will rule McLean out of Scotland’s upcoming UEFA European Championship campaign.”