Ryan Hedges wins both of Aberdeen’s player of the year awards

Ryan Hedges has been voted Aberdeen’s player of the season for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Welshman won the players’ player of the year accolade as well as the award voted for by supporters.

The winger scored nine goals in 29 appearances for the Dons before suffering a pectoral injury against Livingston on February 2. He made his comeback in a 2-1 win at Livingston earlier this month.

The 25-year-old scored the first hat-trick of his career in Aberdeen’s 6-0 win against NSI Runavik in the Europa League and netted direct from a corner in the following round against Viking FK.

He told the Aberdeen FC website: “It is nice to win both awards. To be voted for by the fans is a massive achievement, thank you to everyone who voted for me.

“It is a massive honour to be thought of as the player of the year by my team mates. It is something that I am extremely proud of.

“We have a good group of guys in the dressing room and even when results haven’t gone our way our heads haven’t dropped. We all look out for one another and it helps that we are all friends off the pitch as well.

“You can see what the manager wants to work towards and for the few weeks that I have been training I have been impressed with the intensity and the work ethic he is trying to instil into the team. Hopefully we can build on this year as we look ahead to next season.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Lewis Ferguson was named the club’s young player of the year and also claimed the award for goal of the season for his stunning strike against Hamilton Accies in October.

It is the third season in a row that Ferguson has collected the goal of the season award, after picking up the gong in the last two seasons for his strikes against Burnley and St Mirren.

He said: “I haven’t struck a ball as clean as that. When the ball is rolling to you like that you don’t need to hit it hard, you just need a clean strike. I was delighted to see it go into the top corner.”

Left back Jack MacKenzie was named development player of the year, while the community supporter of the year award was given to the Red Army.