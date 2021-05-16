Defender Ash Taylor ‘set to leave Aberdeen’ as Stephen Glass begins squad overhaul

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor could have played his last game for the Dons.

According to a report in the Sunday Mail, the centre-half is not going to be offered a new deal to remain at Pittodrie.

The 30-year-old returned to Aberdeen for a second spell in June 2019 and has made 178 appearances over two spells at the club.

He has not featured since the 1-0 defeat by Dundee United on March 20 due to a hamstring injury.

The player is understood to have said his farewells to teammates and staff at Cormack Park on Friday and is believed to have options north and south of the border.

Dons boss Stephen Glass has already bolstered his defensive options by signing Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher on a pre-contract while Clark Robertson has also been heavily linked with a move back to his hometown team after reaching the end of his Rotherham United contract.

Fellow Dons defenders Tommie Hoban and Shay Logan are also out of contract and expected to leave.

Attacking midfielder Niall McGinn is set to be offered a new deal on reduced terms, while striker Bruce Anderson is also set to be offered an extension.