Dons boss Stephen Glass wants winners for squad rebuild at Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants winners who he believes can help his young squad realise its potential next season.

The Dons have focused on experienced additions to the squad so far with Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Gary Woods and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas all signed up for the next campaign.

American striker Christian Ramirez, St Mirren winger Jamie McGrath and former Don Clark Robertson have also been targeted by the Dons boss as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Glass is pleased with the calibre of players he has been able to attract but insists the new arrivals will be joining a squad which, despite finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership, is one full of potential.

He said: “We’ve shown with the recruitment already that we plan on having a successful team next year and it is important that continues.

“We’re a club that can attract good players and they will be the right type. I want winners who can help the group and I think we will be able to do that.

“We’re hoping to attract players of a certain calibre and we’ve shown we can do it already. If it can continue, great, but if not we’ll prepare for the challenge next year and what we need to do to be successful.

“We will continue to strengthen where we can but we have a very good group of players here already. Jack MacKenzie came in and looks like he will stick in the team, Calvin Ramsay did well and Dean Campbell is still young.”

Glass knows the focus from fans will be on new arrivals to the club and while the recruitment process is important he believes the strong base already at Pittodrie should be recognised.

He said: “It’s important we don’t get caught up talking about what we can bring in, it’s about what we can keep as well because there is a great base here. We value the players who are here at the club.”

“We’re looking forward to next season. The response of the players since we arrived was unbelievable and we will embrace that and push them a little bit further next year.

“It is important we look to the future, not only in what we can attract but what we can build.

“As a coaching staff we have been looking at the players under a microscope in terms of how they have trained, played and reacted to things.

“We will add to the group, hopefully a decent number, but they will be quality additions to help us be ready to compete.

“Aberdeen is a great club which can attract good players and there is a good group here already. There is a great base, something we can really build on which is the challenge for any manager and coaching staff coming in.”