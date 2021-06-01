Niall McGinn signs one-year extension with Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 33 year-old Northern Ireland international, who is in his second spell with the club, was out of contract.

McGinn, who is on international duty, is delighted to be continuing his stay at Pittodrie.

He said: “There was no convincing needed from the manager to make me stay another year. I have loved my time at the club. I have played the best football of my career at Aberdeen.

“Having been here for so long, it would have been hugely disappointing to leave this summer after playing in front of an empty Pittodrie for the last year.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to the new season. I think I have adapted quickly to how the manager wants to play, we’ll be put through a good pre-season training, there will be new players arriving so there is much to look forward to.

“Hopefully, I can reward the faith they have shown in me by doing well for them next season.”

Dons boss Stephen Glass is thrilled to keep McGinn, who has scored 87 goals for the club and was a member of the League Cup winning team of 2014.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Niall continues to be an important influence within the club and remains a player who sets a positive example to our younger players, and their development is integral to fulfilling the long-term ambitions of the club.

“He had a positive impact in our games at the end of last season and managed in the correct manner, we believe he will continue to be an important member of our squad.

“He’s making personal sacrifices to remain here, so I’m really pleased he wants to continue to be part of this new chapter.”