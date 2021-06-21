Monday, June 21st 2021 Show Links
Jack Gurr joins Aberdeen from Atlanta United

By Paul Third
June 21, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2021, 3:41 pm
© SNS GroupJack Gurr has signed a one-year with the Dons
Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of defender Jack Gurr.

The 25-year-old English born player, who has spent the majority of his playing career in the United States, has joined on a one-year deal.

The Englishman made his debut for Atlanta United 2 in March last year with his performances leading to him being promoted to the first team three months ago.

Dons boss Stephen Glass knows what the full back will bring to Pittodrie.

He said: “Having worked with Jack for almost two years, I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group.

“Jack is an attacking full-back who understands exactly how we want to play.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”

