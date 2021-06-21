Jack Gurr joins Aberdeen from Atlanta United

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of defender Jack Gurr.

The 25-year-old English born player, who has spent the majority of his playing career in the United States, has joined on a one-year deal.

Jack made his professional debut for Atlanta United 2 in March 2020 and his performances impressed enough for him to be added to the Atlanta United first team in April 2021.

🆕 Defender Jack Gurr has joined The Dons on a one year deal. 🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen, @Jackwilliamgurr. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2021

Dons boss Stephen Glass knows what the full back will bring to Pittodrie.

He said: “Having worked with Jack for almost two years, I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group.

“Jack is an attacking full-back who understands exactly how we want to play.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”