Declan Gallagher out to help Aberdeen make history in Europa Conference League

Declan Gallagher insists he is ready to help Aberdeen make history and progress in European competition this season.

The Dons face BK Hacken in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie this Thursday at Pittodrie, in the first iteration of Uefa’s new tournament.

Aberdeen have struggled to make headway in Europe since returning to it in 2014, having not got past the third qualifying round.

Gallagher, who played in the Europa League last season for Motherwell, wants to be part of a Dons side that can change that record.

He said: “I want to do well for this club in Europe. I don’t want to be a typical Scottish club that plays the first couple of rounds. I want to see if we can create a little bit of history for Scotland.

“It is a hard task but at the end of the day you have to have aspirations. We want to achieve great things at this club as it is a massive club.

“I know what to expect, from playing two part-time teams from Ireland and then in Israel, which was a different standard. It was a game that obviously didn’t go well for me but it was a learning curve.

“When you look at the game against Hapoel, we lost a goal right on half-time which isn’t a great time to lose a goal. We did well but it just shows they had that little bit too much for us. It’s something that I want to rectify now that I’m here.”

Gallagher is one of six new signings at Pittodrie this summer, with Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Jack Gurr, Teddy Jenks and Scott Brown also joining.

The 30-year-old has been impressed with the arrival of Emmanuel-Thomas, who he has quickly developed a friendship with.

Gallagher added: “He is a great character to have around the place, always smiling and laughing. It’s infectious to everyone at the club.

“When you see him you are smiling because you know he is going to say something funny.

“He brings yours spirits right up, especially in the morning when you come in and can maybe be a wee bit tired. Then you see him and he is a bundle of energy. He is a great guy and brilliant to play with.

“Football is intense enough on the pitch. Sometimes off the pitch you need to have a wee bit of banter with the boys and we have got that in this group.

“I have loved my time so far being here and we will see what the season brings.”