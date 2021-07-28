Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists focus is firmly on BK Hacken

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists progress to the third qualifying round of the Conference League takes priority over the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Dons are in Sweden for the second leg of their second qualifying round and are well placed to advance after establishing a 5-1 first leg lead against BK Hacken at Pittodrie a week ago.

Dean Campbell is the only absentee due to a groin strain and while Sunday’s league opener against Dundee United is also in his thoughts the Dons boss says the focus is all on tonight’s match in Gothenburg (5.30pm).

He said: “It’s important we get through this game with no silly mistakes. We have to get through this game.

“I’ll pick a team for this game and if situations arise in the game and we feel we’re really, really comfortable, then you can start to change things ahead of Sunday. But the number one priority is Thursday night.

“That’s the way we approach it. Thursday night is the only focus for us.

“Team selection is one of the big decisions I’ve got to make because there are a number of games coming up. (You’ve got to consider) what’s coming up, reward for players doing well and do you change a winning team? It gives me a problem which is always good.

“It’s probably the best problem you’re going to get. There a lot of players fit, a lot of players playing well and a lot of players training well.

“If I make a lot of changes that will be seen as a big decision if something goes wrong, so it’s one of them. It’s why you get paid to be a manager I suppose.”

Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo was defiant in his post-match press conference at Pittodrie, insisting his side could come back from a four-goal deficit and Glass is anticipating a quick start from the hosts as they try to force their way back into the tie.

The Aberdeen manager expects an early assault from Hacken but he believes his side can cause the Swedes more problems on their own patch as the Dons bid to book a trip to Austria Vienna or Icelandic club Breidablik in the next round.

He said: “The only thing I can go on is what their manager said after the game which is that he felt like it was still alive. It feels like that was his suggestion.

“I imagine they’ll come at it in the first 10, 15, 20 minutes and see what happens. If they can score a goal or two, they’ll think they’ve got a chance so it’s up to us to make sure we can look after both ends of the pitch.

“We know we can put it to bed pretty quickly if we score a goal or two but we also know we can come under some pressure if we don’t look after ourselves and allow them to dictate the game.

“We’ll approach the game the same way we approached the first one: trying to win it. I think it’s the only way to go.

“I think it’s important for us. I’m doing (Hogmo’s) job but I did the same thing with Atlanta and I said to the players if it takes to the last 20 minutes and it’s 0-0 and you nick a goal, then things happen.

“The only thing I can do is control what we look after and I think if our performance levels are where they were the other night, we’ll be okay and we’ll give ourselves a really good opportunity to win the game and go through. The only thing I can focus on is us.”

Declan Gallagher is available after missing the first leg due to suspension.