Jevan Anderson desperate for game-time after Cove Rangers switch

New Cove Rangers signing Jevan Anderson is desperate to get games under his belt after joining the League One club.

Anderson has returned to his native Aberdeen to join Cove on a one-year deal, after spending the last two years at English League One side Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old was let go in the summer after two seasons at Burton, in which he had made just four appearances – three of them coming in the EFL Trophy.

He also had loan spells with non-league sides Hereford and Kettering Town. After his release he had been training with both Cove and former side Formartine United.

Anderson said: “I am delighted to get it over the line, it is an exciting time. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and I can contribute to that by playing games and showing what I can do.

“It has been quite a frustrating couple of seasons with one thing or another. I went out on-loan a couple of times but both seasons got cut short because of Covid. I am at the stage where I need to be playing games because I am 21 now.

Thank you @burtonalbionfc for the last two years, it’s been a pleasure. Would like to thank all the staff and players who have helped me since moving down. Onto the next chapter and time to kick on👍🏻 — Jevan Anderson (@Anderson3Jevan) May 12, 2021

“I trained through the week and when you are not playing on a Saturday it is not really enjoyable. It was a good experience to start with but the more I was sitting around and not playing games it was getting more and more frustrating. I hope to come up here and to play games.

“They came very close last year and the gaffer has brought in a few high-quality signings and hopefully that will help us get over the line this year, in terms of getting promotion to the Championship.

“There are a far few familiar faces and that makes it a little bit easier. I played against them for a couple of seasons.”

Anderson started out in the youth setup at Aberdeen, where his father Russell had been club captain. Upon his release he joined Formartine in 2017 and spent two years at North Lodge Park, before earning a move to Burton after impressing on trial.

He joined League One side Cove on Tuesday alongside Shay Logan and hopes to have benefitted from the experience of working under Nigel Clough and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during his time in England.

Anderson added: “It was massive. They are big names in the game and I have a lot of respect for both of them. They both gave me little pointers here and there.

“Nigel Clough was the one who signed me and took me down there. I have massive respect because he gave me that opportunity to go down and to train and win a deal.”