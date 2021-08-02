Azerbaijan or Cyprus beckons for Aberdeen if they reach Conference League play-off round

Aberdeen will face either AEL Limassol of Cyprus or Qarabeg of Azerbaijan should they reach the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Dons head to Iceland this week to face Breidablik in the third qualifying round with the second leg due to take place at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Stephen Glass’ side booked their trip to Iceland with a 5-3 aggregate win over BK Hacken in the second qualifying round.

The Dons now know a trip to Cyrpus or Azerbaijan stands between them and a place in the group stages of the Conference League if they reach the play-off round.

The play-off round is due to take place on August 19 and 26.