Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron joins Kelty Hearts on loan By Danny Law August 3, 2021, 9:27 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 9:28 pm Buckie Thistle's Sam Pugh and Connor Barron of Aberdeen battle for the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has joined League Two side Kelty Hearts on loan for the season. The 18-year-old made 14 appearances while on loan at Brechin City last season. Barron captained the Aberdeen under-18 side to the top of the Club Academy Scotland U18 League and the SFA Youth Cup Final after 17 wins, one draw and only one loss. Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson said: "The philosophy and style of play favoured by Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson will suit Connor's technical ability. "Connor has impressed the coaching staff here during pre-season and we feel he will benefit greatly from regular game time, aligned with his continued training with the first team."