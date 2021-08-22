Aberdeen boss confident his walking wounded will be ready for Qarabag

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his patched up side will be ready for their date with destiny in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Ryan Hedges and Andy Considine will both miss the second leg of the playoff where the Dons look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Qarabag of Azerbaijan while Jonny Hayes and Connor McLennan face late fitness tests after suffering injuries in the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Glass knows his squad will be depleted but is confident his available players will rise to the occasion in front of a packed Pittodrie.

He said: “Andy and Ryan are unlikely to play this week. Andy will be assessed on Tuesday. Ryan will not be back before the international break. Jonny did well to play to half time as he has an ankle injury.

“Connor has a tight hamstring but hopefully we got him off on time and he will be ready for Thursday. Maybe, maybe not.

“In Europe you get five subs so you can push the players a little harder. What we will have is a group of players who will respond to the atmosphere on Thursday and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Dons rallied from going behind to earn a point in a thrilling encounter at Tynecastle and Glass was delighted to see his side grow in stature against Robbie Neilson’s side as Funso Ojo’s goal cancelled out Liam Boyce’s penalty for the Jambos.

He said: “The big game on Thursday took a lot out of them but you saw the energy levels in the second half.

“I didn’t doubt them but I was pleased to see that in the second half today.

“It solidified what I know already, I’ve got a great group of players who work hard, are hungry to win games and not scared to come to places like here.

“They had opportunities on the break but we controlled the second half.

“I haven’t seen the penalty back but there is a big atmosphere and it felt like the sort of penalty that was going to be given today.”

Substitutes Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Dean Campbell played major roles in an impressive second half display from the Dons and Glass was pleased with the contribution of both and team captain Scott Brown.

He said: “Scott was fantastic again today, breaking things up, driving the team forward and then you can rely on him 100%.

“For JET, that pitch on Thursday wasn’t great and he understood why we took him off and why we left him out today, but he did his bit when called upon. He understands it is a team game.

“Dean was great. He hasn’t played this season and had to bide his time which is important for the group. He played out of position but with three under-21s in the back three they were all excellent.”

Glass and assistant coach Henry Apaloo were booked by referee Bobby Madden in a frantic final 20 minutes.

The Dons boss chose his words carefully but it is clear he feels there has been on overreaction from the officials in the heat of the game.

He said: “I don’t decide how referees officiate the game. I prefer they get the decisions right. I don’t know what Henry said to the fourth official (Nick Walsh) but it was sensitive enough that it affected him.

“My booking was for complaining that Peter Haring had dived to win a free kick and I told him (Madden) to watch it on the telly and tell me it was a free kick.

“It happens to officials and staff. You feel like you are on the wrong side of it and I don’t like it. If that is the sensitivity level there are going to be a lot of yellow cards.”