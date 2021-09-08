Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland deserve more respect, insists national boss Steve Clarke after win in Austria

By Sean Wallace
September 8, 2021, 6:00 am
The Scotland players celebrate at full time of the 1-0 World Cup qualifier defeat of Austria.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists his side deserve more respect after a huge World Cup qualifier win in Austria.

A 1-0 victory leap-frogged the Scots into second spot in Group F in the race to qualify for Qatar next year.

Lyndon Dykes’ first half penalty fired the Scots into pole-position for a play-off spot in March.

Clarke came out fighting in defence of his team and hit out at critics who labelled the Scots a long ball side.

He said: “I think we deserve a bit more respect.

“We are not a long ball team as some people try to label us- we can play.

“I have a fantastic group of players.

“If we have to go long we can play and fight for it, if we have to get it down and make the passes we can do that.

“My players all want to be successful for their country and they showed that tonight.

“We put on a good footballing performance.

“When we got the ball down we passed it well.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke at full time against Austria.

Winning end to a difficult week

Scotland leap-frogged into second spot in Group F after Israel were humbled 5-0 by leaders Denmark.

Clarke’s side are  now one point ahead of Israel and four in front of Austria.

He said: “It has been the most difficult week, really difficult.

“We went to Denmark (2-0 loss) which is a tough place to go to start with.

“But we had a lot of injuries and a lot of problems.

“We went 2-0 down early in the game but dug in.

“We were criticised for saying that actually, that we dug in.

“Yet Israel went there tonight and lost 5-0.

“After that we knew we had to get something out of the next two games – and we came away with six points.

“I am really pleased for the players.”

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot in the World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Israel at Hampden will be like a cup final

Scotland now face Israel at Hampden on October 9 in a game where the Scots can take a major step towards the play-offs.

Clarke insists the Scots must treat it like a cup final – and is confident the best has yet to come from his side.

He said:  “It was an important night for us to get something from the game.

“It just means that the next game is a cup final.

“We will give it everything we can.

“This group of players want to be successful and have shown that consistently over the last two years I have been with the group.

“We have come a long way and I think we can get better, and that we will get better.

“Tonight was another step on that road.”

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson during the FIFA World cup qualifier against Austria.

Another cap for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was introduced as a late substitute to earn his second cap.

The 22-year-old secured a  debut cap in the 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen last week.

Austria are the second seeds in Group F and had reached the last 16 of the Euro 2020 finals in the summer.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot against Austria in the World Cup qualifier.

Scotland had to fight back from behind to salvage a draw at Hampden against the Austrians earlier this year.

On securing a win in Vienna that boosted World Cup qualification hopes Clarke praised every player.

He said: “They were all outstanding.

“The substitutes coming off the bench. Paul McGinn of Hibs, Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen, Kevin Nisbet of Hibs.

“There was a good sprinkling of players from the Premiership as well as all the mainstays and the big names.

“That pleases me immensely.”

Scotland’s Callum McGregor (L) is fouled by Austria’s Martin Hinteregger during the FIFA World cup Qualifer

Late heroics from veteran keeper

Veteran keeper Craig Gordon made a vital late save to secure the three points.

Clarke said: “The amount of times they got it in the box eventually they were going to get a contact on it.

“Then you need our keeper.

“That is why Craig Gordon is still playing at 38. Top keeper and made the big save when we needed it.

“Everybody played their part.”

