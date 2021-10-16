Boss Stephen Glass admits Aberdeen are in a hole – and accepts managers don’t last long if they don’t win games

Under pressure manager Stephen Glass admits Aberdeen are in a hole – but has vowed to dig them out of it.

Glass has the backing of the Aberdeen board and US-based chairman Dave Cormack However, he accepts that will not continue indefinitely if he does not deliver results.

Aberdeen slumped to a fifth successive Premiership defeat for the first time since 2011 when crashing 2-1 at bottom side Dundee.

It extended the Dons’ winless run to 10 games and it is now 13 games since the Reds’ last registered a clean sheet.

Currently mired in the worst run of form for more than a decade, the Dons are ninth in the table and have taken just two points from the last possible 21.

Aberdeen were backed by a 2.500-strong crowd in Dundee, but could not deliver in a match billed as ‘must win’.

Cormack was at Dens Park to witness the Dons’ slump deepen.

Glass said: “We’ve been severely, severely punished with the opportunities we’ve given up. But, again, the reality of managing football clubs like this is the reality of playing for football clubs like this, you don’t last very long if you can’t win games.

“We look forward to Hibs next week and see where that gets us.

“We’ve been backed so far (by chairman Dave Cormack).

“Results like this, you don’t know what is going to happen. The proof will be in the pudding.”

Tough run of games looming for Dons

Aberdeen have a tough run of games coming up against Hibs, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell.

Glass remains confident he and his squad can turn around their form to save the season and deliver on the positivity early in the campaign.

Glass said: “I am well aware of the situation at the club – we are in a hole at the minute.

“But there is a group of people who can find their way out of it.”

Aberdeen were 2-o down to a side which had failed to win in the Premiership this season.

The Dons hit back through Christian Ramirez, but could not prevent a damaging defeat.

Glass said: “At times it can feel like you are banging your head against a brick wall.

“We didn’t take the right options at the top end of the pitch and we were too easy to score against.

“As a group, we are not resilient or strong enough defensively. That’s what costs you games.

“Things ran away from us quickly after the first goal.

“We switched off for a second and Griffiths sticks it in the net.

“You can show players the threat, but the top players make good decisions on the pitch consistently.

“When players are making poor decisions, they cost you games.

“It’s important it changes quickly otherwise there will be a continuation of this.”

Aberdeen supporters made their frustrations clear at full-time.

Glass insists he has to take the brunt of the criticism for the 10-game win drought.

On the fans reaction he said: “It doesn’t add to the pressure, but it adds to the disappointment.

“The fans were brilliant, they got here early in big numbers.

“They respond to what they see on the pitch.

“I am the front man for that and bear the brunt for it. I understand.”