Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign Scotland international David Bates on three-year deal

By Danny Law
August 29, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
David Bates joins the Dons from German side Hamburg.
David Bates joins the Dons from German side Hamburg.

Aberdeen have completed a deal to sign defender David Bates from German side Hamburg on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old has made only 28 appearances for Hamburg and has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and then Cercle Brugge.

Bates, who started his career at Raith Rovers and moved from Rangers to Hamburg in 2018, won the first of his four Scotland caps against Albania in November 2018.

The Dons, who host Ross County this afternoon, have been looking to bolster their defensive options after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury against Qarabag which looks set to rule him out of action until after Christmas.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes he will be an important addition to the squad.

He said: “I’m pleased to add David to our group.

“He is a young, proven, Scotland international and his arrival further increases the number of young Scottish international players we have here at Pittodrie, all of whom are going to play a huge part in our future.

“He is here amid strong interest from other teams, particularly with the transfer window due to close shortly, so I’m delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the place to further his career.

“We are eager to start working with David and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the squad.”

The Dons are awaiting international clearance for Bates, who will be at Pittodrie this afternoon to watch his new teammates take on Ross County.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.