Aberdeen sign Scotland international David Bates on three-year deal

Aberdeen have completed a deal to sign defender David Bates from German side Hamburg on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old has made only 28 appearances for Hamburg and has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and then Cercle Brugge.

Bates, who started his career at Raith Rovers and moved from Rangers to Hamburg in 2018, won the first of his four Scotland caps against Albania in November 2018.

The Dons, who host Ross County this afternoon, have been looking to bolster their defensive options after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury against Qarabag which looks set to rule him out of action until after Christmas.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes he will be an important addition to the squad.

He said: “I’m pleased to add David to our group.

“He is a young, proven, Scotland international and his arrival further increases the number of young Scottish international players we have here at Pittodrie, all of whom are going to play a huge part in our future.

“He is here amid strong interest from other teams, particularly with the transfer window due to close shortly, so I’m delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the place to further his career.

“We are eager to start working with David and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the squad.”

The Dons are awaiting international clearance for Bates, who will be at Pittodrie this afternoon to watch his new teammates take on Ross County.