Attacker Ryan Hedges refuses to rule out signing a new Aberdeen contract

Attacker Ryan Hedges has refused to rule out signing a new Aberdeen contract.

The 26-year-old Welsh international’s Dons deal expires at the end of the season.

Hedges will be free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Aberdeen knocked back a six figure bid from Blackburn Rovers during the summer transfer window.

English Championship outfit Blackburn remain interested and are ready to make a fresh bid to sign the three times capped attacker in January.

Blackburn would also be willing to offer a pre-contract to secure Hedges.

Championship side Middlesbrough are also tracking the attacker.

Aberdeen are desperate to keep the playmaker and have tabled a contract offer to Hedges that would make him one of the club’s top earners.

Asked if there is still a chance of his Aberdeen contract being extended, Hedges said: “Yes. I can’t rule it out but that’s obviously between the club and my agent to work things through and go from there.”

Flattered at the interest from clubs

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn had an offer of under £500,000 for Hedges rejected in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this season Hedges indicated to the Dons that he was keeping his options open.

English Championship side Cardiff City were also interested in Hedges before manager Mick McCarthy left the club.

Hedges said: “It’s nice to be wanted and have clubs looking at you.

“But my whole focus is here and now, getting us out of this predicament we are in and keep looking forward and keep picking up three points.

“My whole focus is here at the moment until I’m told otherwise that a bid’s been accepted or anything else.

“Or a contract is not going to be offered or whatnot.”

Hedges is into the third and final year of his contract having signed on at Aberdeen in summer 2019 from Barnsley.

He insists he will not be distracted by thoughts about his future with the January transfer window set to open in less than two months.

Hedges said: “My full concentration is on a Saturday at three o’clock every time.

“That’s where my head’s at – doing my best for this club.

“Whatever happens, happens.

“It is not up to me at the moment.

“I am solely focusing on Aberdeen and getting us into a better position than we are now.”

Frustration at defeat by Motherwell

Aberdeen have dropped back into the Premiership bottom six following a 2-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Hedges was frustrated the Dons failed to make their dominance of possession and number of shots at goal count.

Aberdeen had 70% of possession and 18 shots whilst Motherwell had just two efforts and scored with them both through Dutch striker Kevin van Veen.

Hedges accepts Aberdeen must be more clinical in converting scoring chances and more clinical in clearing their own penalty area.

He admits it is a return to the problems that dogged the Dons during a 10 game winless run that recently ended with seven points from a triple header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

Hedges said: “The performance probably doesn’t warrant zero points but we have to be more clinical in both boxes.

“We limited them to two shots but they scored two goals.

“I think we created 18 chances but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“In the first half they never really got into our box and we did really well.

“However a 10 minute lapse in concentration from the team cost us.

“It’s very frustrating and a little bit of the same old, same old with what we have been prior to the last few weeks.

“We have to put that right during the international break on the training pitch by working hard and be ready for Dundee United away.”