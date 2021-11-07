Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women lose 4-3 on the road at Motherwell in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
November 7, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 8:55 pm
Bayley Hutchison in Aberdeen Women's SWPL Cup fixture against Motherwell in August
Aberdeen Women were defeated 4-3 at Motherwell in SWPL 1 despite their attempt at a second-half comeback.

Motherwell were 3-0 up after only 12 minutes courtesy of a brace from debutant Carla Boyce and a Chelsie Watson goal.

The Dons got a goal back in the 23rd minute when Bayley Hutchison scored her first goal of the SWPL 1 campaign to make it 3-1.

However, Boyce was on the scoresheet again just after the hour mark, scoring her hat-trick to give Motherwell a 4-1 lead.

Aberdeen didn’t go down without a fight as second-half goals from Francesca Ogilvie and Johan Fraser made for a dramatic final 15 minutes in the SWPL 1 encounter.

However, the Dons couldn’t find that all important equaliser and left Lanarkshire empty handed as Motherwell held on for a 4-3 victory.

Elsewhere in SWPL 1

Hearts won their second game of the season under Eva Olid, beating Partick Thistle 3-2 away at Petershill Park.

Spartans move above Aberdeen in the league table after picking up a point at Hamilton after drawing 2-2.

Glasgow City sat top of the table for a mere three hours after their 3-0 victory over Hibernian in the early kick off.

However, Rangers replied with a 1-0 victory over Celtic in the Old Firm derby to retain their position as SWPL 1 league leaders.

SWF North/East

Buchan cemented their position in second in SWFL North/East with a 10-0 win against Aberdeenshire rivals Westdyke Thistle.

