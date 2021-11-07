Aberdeen Women lose 4-3 on the road at Motherwell in SWPL 1

Aberdeen Women were defeated 4-3 at Motherwell in SWPL 1 despite their attempt at a second-half comeback.

Motherwell were 3-0 up after only 12 minutes courtesy of a brace from debutant Carla Boyce and a Chelsie Watson goal.

The Dons got a goal back in the 23rd minute when Bayley Hutchison scored her first goal of the SWPL 1 campaign to make it 3-1.

However, Boyce was on the scoresheet again just after the hour mark, scoring her hat-trick to give Motherwell a 4-1 lead.

Aberdeen didn’t go down without a fight as second-half goals from Francesca Ogilvie and Johan Fraser made for a dramatic final 15 minutes in the SWPL 1 encounter.

However, the Dons couldn’t find that all important equaliser and left Lanarkshire empty handed as Motherwell held on for a 4-3 victory.

Elsewhere in SWPL 1

Hearts won their second game of the season under Eva Olid, beating Partick Thistle 3-2 away at Petershill Park.

Spartans move above Aberdeen in the league table after picking up a point at Hamilton after drawing 2-2.

#SWPL | 1/3rd of the 2021/22 SWPL 1 season complete ✔ Here's how the table looks ⬇ How's your team getting on so far? pic.twitter.com/lWV1yeJiGx — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) November 7, 2021

Glasgow City sat top of the table for a mere three hours after their 3-0 victory over Hibernian in the early kick off.

However, Rangers replied with a 1-0 victory over Celtic in the Old Firm derby to retain their position as SWPL 1 league leaders.

SWF North/East

Buchan cemented their position in second in SWFL North/East with a 10-0 win against Aberdeenshire rivals Westdyke Thistle.