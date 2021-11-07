John Souttar called up to Scotland squad By Paul Third November 7, 2021, 6:32 pm John Souttar has been called up to the Scotland squad Hearts defender John Souttar has been called into the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. Souttar’s call-up comes after Norwich defender Grant Hanley was ruled out of the two matches due to injury. Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser, now at Newcastle United, has also withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Scotland squad update: IN: John Souttar.OUT: Ryan Fraser & Grant Hanley. pic.twitter.com/uu0Nrq9MAJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 7, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Hearts defender John Souttar called up by Scotland for World Cup qualfiers Steve Clarke reveals Steven Fletcher played role in alerting him to new Scotland call-up Jacob Brown Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes Jacob Brown deserves Scotland call-up Stoke striker Jacob Brown handed Scotland call-up for World Cup qualifiers