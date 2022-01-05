Frank McDougall: Aberdeen must not sell themselves short with valuation of Calvin Ramsay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Don Frank McDougall believes Aberdeen would be mad to accept only £4million for Calvin Ramsay.

Interest in the Aberdeen right back has been steadily gathering pace with reports in Italy claiming Bologna are set to make a bid for the 18 year-old.

Italian media claim the Dons have set a price of £4million for their defender.

But with Nathan Patterson moving from Rangers to Everton for an initial £12million on Tuesday McDougall insists the Dons should be looking for more for Ramsay.

He said: “The lad has eight assists in half a season which is fantastic for any player but for a right back? It’s incredible.

“Stewart McKimmie in his prime would have been delighted with that in a whole year. Whenever he went near the box he suffered a nosebleed.

“When you see Patterson going to Everton for £12million you think there’s no way Aberdeen will take £4million for Ramsay. They would be mad to.”

Dons should demand market value

English clubs Manchester United, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Watford have all been tracking Ramsay’s progress at Pittodrie too while Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany are the latest club reportedly on the full back’s trail.

McDougall knows Scotland cannot compete financially with the leading football nations but he insists that should not deter the Dons from demanding market value for their player.

He said: “They can’t sell themselves short on this as £4million doesn’t buy you a player these days in England.

“I look at Harry Maguire at Manchester United who joined them for £80million. I’d have loved to play against him every week.

“He’s slow, not a great header of the ball and isn’t comfortable with the ball at his feet – and United paid £80million for him. It’s unbelievable.

“Seeing players like that earning fortunes makes me jealous I’m not playing anymore.

“I know there isn’t anywhere close to the same money in Scotland that you see in other countries but that doesn’t mean you have to sell below market value.

“That is why £4million seems to be well below what Ramsay should be sold at.”

Ramsay should opt for Germany

Aberdeen will dictate whether Ramsay departs this month or remains at the club but, if the teenager does leave the Dons, McDougall has urged him to be bold and try the Bundesliga.

He said: “If Ramsay has a say in where to go then I’d say to go to Germany.

“He’s only 18 and if it doesn’t work out he can come back in two or three years. He’s still a boy in football terms.

“Germany is a great country to play technically and physically for a player. It would be a great place to learn and improve for a teenager.

“It’s up to clubs to make an offer which is acceptable to them and also for the player to then decide.

“But make no mistake, Aberdeen want to be going a wee bit higher in their valuation.”

Dons still a big attraction

While Ramsay remains an Aberdeen player for now, the Dons are also looking to add to their squad and hope to convince St Mirren attacker Jamie McGrath to sign a pre-contract agreement.

McGrath has options in England too but McDougall believes Aberdeen is still an attractive proposition for players.

He said: “I like the lad Jamie McGrath of St Mirren who they have been linked with and that’s the sort of player Aberdeen should be looking at.

“Aberdeen is a big club and people outside Scotland don’t realise. Forget the good old days, they are still a big club and players enjoy playing there.

“They are well run, look after you and are still an attractive option for players.

“Look at Scott Brown, who is a good player. You don’t play for Celtic as long as he did if you’re not and he’s still showing how good he is at Aberdeen. They seem to be picking up after a tough start.”