Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez ‘to join Atlanta United on permanent deal’ – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez ‘to join Atlanta United on permanent deal’ – reports

By Danny Law
January 12, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:21 pm
Aberdeen right-back Ronald Hernandez is set to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal.
Aberdeen right-back Ronald Hernandez is set to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal.

Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez is set to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal, according to reports in America.

Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra has confirmed to reporters in America that the Venezuelan international will return to the MLS side this year after agreeing a deal with the Dons.

Bocanegra said it was a permanent deal that was pending MLS approval but did not disclose any other details.

The 24-year-old joined Aberdeen from Norwegian side Stabaek for £850,000 in January 2020 but struggled to establish himself as a first team player at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez was on loan at Atlanta United

The right back, under contract with the Dons until 2024, was loaned to Aberdeen’s partner club Atlanta United last February.

He scored one goal in 13 appearances for Atlanta United and is now set to return to the American club on a long-term basis.

The Ronald Report: How has Aberdeen loanee Hernandez fared on loan at Atlanta United?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal