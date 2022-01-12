Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez ‘to join Atlanta United on permanent deal’ – reports

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez is set to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal, according to reports in America.

Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra has confirmed to reporters in America that the Venezuelan international will return to the MLS side this year after agreeing a deal with the Dons.

Bocanegra said it was a permanent deal that was pending MLS approval but did not disclose any other details.

The 24-year-old joined Aberdeen from Norwegian side Stabaek for £850,000 in January 2020 but struggled to establish himself as a first team player at Pittodrie.

The right back, under contract with the Dons until 2024, was loaned to Aberdeen’s partner club Atlanta United last February.

He scored one goal in 13 appearances for Atlanta United and is now set to return to the American club on a long-term basis.