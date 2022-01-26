Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: The end of an era as Dons great Niall McGinn departs Pittodrie

By Chris Crighton
January 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:53 am
Niall McGinn celebrates after scoring against Daugava Riga. (Photo Ross Johnston / Newsline Media)
Aside from a brief, anomalous Korea break, it has been a long time since Aberdeen’s matchday squads have routinely been without the name of Niall McGinn.

Its absence from the teamsheet last night was keenly felt, marking the end of an era.

It is almost ten years since McGinn – raw and ruffled, with the appearance of a bag of washing – began his first Pittodrie cycle, and he was not long in demonstrating that looks can be deceiving.

Though relatively short on game-time experience prior to his arrival, he instantly set about taking opponents to the cleaners and became both the backbone and the figurehead of the Aberdeen side.

Niall McGinn  runs away with his fingers in his ears after scoring against Hearts at Tynecastle.

McGinn’s measurable output – 87 goals scored and as many again assisted – is unrivalled among Dons of this century but his unquantifiable contribution is equally significant.

For it should not be forgotten that the team into which he was parachuted in 2012 was, to put not too fine a point on it, terrible, as it had been for most of the previous 18 years.

Although in that first season he played a lone hand – the first Don to break the 20-goal barrier since 1997, while his teammates barely bettered it between them – McGinn made the side credible. It may not have been until Derek McInnes added midfield horsepower the following year that McGinn’s cartload of goals was converted into tangible improvement, but he was a fundamental building block in what became a total rebuild of a faded club.

That Aberdeen should start life after McGinn with a scoreless defeat is mere coincidence, his contribution long having dwindled away, but a salutary one. Nothing runs by itself except downhill, and Aberdeen was thundering down the slope before McGinn and others wrestled the controls.

Farewell Niall. A truly great Don.

