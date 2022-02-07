‘We need to protect him as he is 36 years old’ – Why Aberdeen captain Scott Brown was on the bench at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We need to protect him as he is 36 years old’ – Why Aberdeen captain Scott Brown was on the bench at Livingston

By Sean Wallace
February 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during the loss at Livingston.
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during the loss at Livingston.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he needs to protect skipper Scott Brown by not playing him in every game.

Captain Brown was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in the 2-1 Premiership loss at Livingston.

Influential midfielder Brown remained on the bench for the entire game, despite the Reds slipping to defeat.

The result dropped the Dons into the Premiership bottom six.

Glass confirmed Brown ‘needed a break’ as, at 36 years old, he cannot play every game in the Aberdeen’s hectic schedule.

They have 10 fixtures packed into January and February following the Premiership’s winter break.

Summer signing Brown has started 27 of Aberdeen’s 32 games in all competitions so far this season.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.

The Dons are next in action when hosting Brown’s former club, Premiership leaders Celtic, at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

On why Brown was on the bench at Livingston, Glass said: “We need to protect him as he is 36 years old.

“There is going to come a stage when he can’t play every week.

“We felt that today (Livingston) was the stage that he couldn’t play every week.

“I’m not going to stand and say it was clever in resting him or anything like that.

“He needed a break.”

Brown set to face league leaders

Asked if Brown will be good to go against Celtic, Glass said: “Yes, he should be.

“Obviously we then have Motherwell (Scottish Cup), St Johnstone, Motherwell, so there are a lot of games coming up that we need everyone to be available for.”

