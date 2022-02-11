Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to make the most of opportunities for club and country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women Bailley Collins is looking to make the most of her time with the national team after receiving a late call up to the Scotland under-19s squad.

The 18-year-old could make her under-19s debut in the double-header against Wales, having last represented Scotland two years ago at under-17 level.

She is one of four Dons players who will travel to Wales, with Bayley Hutchison, Eva Thomson and Jess Broadrick also named in the squad.

Collins was part of the under-19’s training camp last month, and clearly wasn’t far from Scotland coach Pauline Hamill’s mind as she got a late call up after her most recent display in SWPL 1.

Aberdeen co-boss Emma Hunter passed on the good news to Collins the day after her impressive performance helped the Dons secure a massive win against fourth-placed Hibernian.

She said: “I had two missed calls from Emma and a message from her, and when I phoned her back she said that I’d been selected. I was absolutely buzzing.

“When you come away from the national camp, all you want to do is perform well so Pauline is looking out for your name and seeing that you’re doing well.

“Growing up as a player you’re always aiming to do well at club, but in the back of your mind you always have that passion and desire to go play for your country.”

Collins does not underestimate how big an honour it is to represent Scotland, and is looking forward to the experience of doing so in Wales.

“Game time is the number one thing that I’m wanting because everyone wants to play for their country,” Collins explained.

“When you go away and in the training sessions leading up the game, you want to stand out so you get one of those one to eleven shirts on match day.

“The whole experience, I’m definitely going to take all of it away and it’s something that I won’t take for granted.

“This opportunity is potentially once in a lifetime so you’ve got to take as much out of it as you can.”

Always looking to improve

Collins’ club form has kept her on the radar of the national team, as she is part of the young Aberdeen contingent to regularly feature in SWPL 1 this season.

She has played in 12 out of the Dons 14 games so far in the top flight, and has been named in the starting XI in eight of those appearances.

The midfielder does not take her place at Aberdeen for granted, and is always looking to improve and better help her team.

Collins added: “With being so young, game time is what you’re wanting at this age to try and prove yourself – not only for yourself but to for the team as well.

“We want to prove that we’re good enough to play at this standard and play the challenging teams week in, week out.

“It’s always good to start on a Sunday. When you see your name that always gives you a boost and even when you’re not in the starting XI you’re always thinking how can I impact the game

“I see myself as quite a battler, I always give 100% and even if I’m not playing the best of games, I’ll always keep trying to be successful and build on that as the games progress.”