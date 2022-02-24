Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players: Show me you want to be here

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his players to show him they want to be part of his plans for the club.

Goodwin took charge for the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday just hours after he was confirmed as Stephen Glass’ successor at Pittodrie.

Goodwin believes the Dons, who are eighth in the Scottish Premiership, can secure a top four finish in the league and with it a place in Europe in the summer.

But he has told his squad they have 11 games left to prove they should be part of his plans beyond the campaign.

The new Dons boss said: “I want to see who wants to be here, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m judging everybody at the moment, staff and players alike. I want people at the club who are committed and willing to give their all.

“I wouldn’t be in this position if things didn’t need to improve and they will improve in the weeks and months ahead.

“The history of this club and even in recent years it has been top three, top four, challenging in Europe and going far in cup competitions.

“That’s what I want to do.”

Poor preparation for Fir Park will not be repeated

Goodwin had all of 15 minutes on Friday and again on Saturday to speak to the players before the Motherwell game.

He insists there will be no repeat of the uncertainty in the build-up to the game while he is in charge.

The Aberdeen manager said: “I said to the players after the game they will never prepare for a game as badly as they had to in their careers again.

“There was the uncertainty about who was coming in, the boys were not able to train due to the snow and they didn’t know if they were going to be able to travel down on Friday due to the roads.

“The preparation was not ideal, it was unsettling for the players and backroom staff, but I had a brief meeting as way of an introduction and then 15 minutes of video analysis before the game.

“The training pitch is where it all matters for me. That’s where I feel I do my best work and we make it as professional and enjoyable as possible.

“But first of all it is all about hard work.”

New boss has sympathy for the man he replaced

Goodwin has sympathy for his predecessor Stephen Glass following his dismissal which paved the way for the 40 year-old to replace Glass at the club.

But now the change has been made the former St Mirren manager is intent on doing things his way at Pittodrie.

He said: “I spoke to Stephen Glass briefly over the last couple of days because I’ve got a lot of time for him.

“I’ve always enjoyed his company. I don’t know him personally but during his short period of time as manager of Aberdeen we’ve had a number of conversations.

“It is what it is. It’s a results-driven business unfortunately and we have to make difficult decisions as a manager and a board and I’m not just looking forward.”

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the previous management and I think Stephen did a lot of things well.

“I don’t think the team carried a lot of luck at times but obviously I’m going to come in and put my own stamp on things.”