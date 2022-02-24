New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants to make it a weekend to remember on Sir Alex Ferguson’s return to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants to make it a weekend to remember on Sir Alex Ferguson’s return to Pittodrie

By Paul Third
February 24, 2022, 10:30 pm
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jim Goodwin is unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen at Pittodrie, on February 22, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland.(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jim Goodwin is unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen at Pittodrie, on February 22, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland.(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to make Sir Alex’s Pittodrie homecoming a day to remember by leading the Dons to their first league win of 2022.

The new Dons boss makes his Pittodrie debut as he takes charge for his first home game against Dundee United on Saturday.

Pittodrie is on course for a sell-out for the first time since the Boxing Day match against Celtic in 2018 due to Ferguson’s return which coincided with a statue unveiling in his honour on Friday.

Excitement is building in the Granite City for the return of the most successful manager in the club’s history and Goodwin is eager to make the weekend a special one.

Sir Alex Ferguson will return to Pittodrie to see his statue unveiled.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it, to be honest with you, I’m really, really excited.

“I’m delighted we didn’t have a midweek game as it gave us a really good lead in to the game.

“But outwith the game, obviously, there is a hell of a lot else going on around the place.

“We have a big event on Friday at Pittodrie with the unveiling of Sir Alex Ferguson’s statue.

“So it will be a great moment, not just for the football club but also for the city as a whole.

“Hopefully we can give Sir Alex a performance on Saturday which will tie in nicely with the whole weekend.”

Goodwin’s previous meeting with Sir Alex

Jim Goodwin is all set for his home debut as Aberdeen manager

The new Aberdeen manager has only crossed paths with Ferguson once in his career but he would love nothing more than to get the chance to build a relationship with the iconic football manager.

He said: “Last year he came to an event at his charity foundation when funds were being donated to a new development at Harmony Row.

“I was present along with Tony Fitzpatrick at the reopening of that facility.

“Willie Haughey was there and I think Sir Alex was actually travelling up to Aberdeen later that day.

“But I was in the room with him, probably along with another seven or eight people.

“There were a number of his friends there, not just from football, but also people he grew up with.

“People he’s obviously kept in touch with over the years.

“I just sat quietly in the corner and listened, to be honest. Just to be in his company was a great thing.”

New Dons boss would love to build a relationship with the club’s iconic former manager

Goodwin hopes to get the chance to catch-up with the former Dons boss on his return to the club this weekend but understands if Ferguson’s commitments mean it is no possible.

He said: “I’m sure he’ll be extremely busy this weekend but I hope on Friday or Saturday I may get a couple of minutes with him.

“I won’t put too much pressure on him, though, to try and meet me as I’m sure the whole of the football club and everyone here will be desperate to try and grab a moment of his time.

“But no-one needs me to say what Sir Alex Ferguson has done for football, and not just Aberdeen.

“He did so much for the whole of Scotland and the UK as well given the job he did at Manchester United.

“If I got the opportunity to build up a relationship with him then that would be great, I’d love to do that.

“If that opportunity came my way then absolutely but I’m not going to put any demands on Sir Alex for advice.

“If he wants to offer me some then I’d be very stupid not to take it. So hopefully that will happen.”

