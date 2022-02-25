Elgin City sign young Don Tyler Mykyta on loan while Kevin Hanratty returns to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Tyler Mykyta has joined Elgin City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old was most recently on loan at Highland League side Formartine, but will make the step up to cinch League Two for the rest of the season.

Mykyta has signed for Gavin Price’s side ahead of their trip to Stirling Albion tomorrow.

TRANSFER NEWS Winger Tyler Mykyta will be joining us on loan for the remainder of the Season from @AberdeenFC, with Kevin Hanratty returning to his parent Club. All the best for the future Kevin & welcome to the Club Tyler. pic.twitter.com/VJD7la5f5i — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 25, 2022

The Borough Briggs side have bid their farewells to Kevin Hanratty as he departs to return to parent-club Aberdeen a month after signing on loan for the Highland club.