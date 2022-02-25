Elgin City sign young Don Tyler Mykyta on loan while Kevin Hanratty returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City sign young Don Tyler Mykyta on loan while Kevin Hanratty returns to Aberdeen

By Sophie Goodwin
February 25, 2022, 5:49 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:51 pm
Tyler Mykyta, left, has signed for Elgin City on loan from Aberdeen.
Aberdeen midfielder Tyler Mykyta has joined Elgin City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old was most recently on loan at Highland League side Formartine, but will make the step up to cinch League Two for the rest of the season.

Mykyta has signed for Gavin Price’s side ahead of their trip to Stirling Albion tomorrow.

The Borough Briggs side have bid their farewells to Kevin Hanratty as he departs to return to parent-club Aberdeen a month after signing on loan for the Highland club.

