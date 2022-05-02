REVEALED: Three young Dons heading for Aberdeen exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will not be offering new deals to young trio Michael Ruth, Tyler Mykyta and Luke Turner.

It is understood the Dons have circulated the players’ availability to other clubs in Scotland.

Striker Ruth spent the first of the season on loan at League One side Falkirk where he scored four goals in 13 appearances.

He made two appearances off the bench for the Dons after returning to Pittodrie in the second half of the campaign.

Midfielder Mykyta was loaned to Highland League side Formartine United at the start of the season before joining Elgin City in February. He returned to North Lodge Park for United’s final games of the season.

Central defender Luke Turner has spent the season on loan with Cliftonville in the Northern Irish Premiership.

The club were pipped to the title by Linfield, who clinched the league championship for the fourth season in a row, by a point at the weekend.