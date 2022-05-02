REVEALED: Three young Dons heading for Aberdeen exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
REVEALED: Three young Dons heading for Aberdeen exit

By Paul Third
May 2, 2022, 1:30 pm
Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth
Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth

Aberdeen will not be offering new deals to young trio Michael Ruth, Tyler Mykyta and Luke Turner.

It is understood the Dons have circulated the players’ availability to other clubs in Scotland.

Striker Ruth spent the first of the season on loan at League One side Falkirk where he scored four goals in 13 appearances.

He made two appearances off the bench for the Dons after returning to Pittodrie in the second half of the campaign.

Tyler Mykyta in action for Formartine United

Midfielder Mykyta was loaned to Highland League side Formartine United at the start of the season before joining Elgin City in February. He returned to North Lodge Park for United’s final games of the season.

Central defender Luke Turner has spent the season on loan with Cliftonville in the Northern Irish Premiership.

The club were pipped to the title by Linfield, who clinched the league championship for the fourth season in a row, by a point at the weekend.

