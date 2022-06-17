Christian Ramirez to jet into Aberdeen this weekend to begin pre-season training, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Christian Ramirez to jet into Aberdeen this weekend to begin pre-season training, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
June 17, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 10:03 am
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez

Boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed striker Christian Ramirez will return to Aberdeen this weekend.

The United States international will jet into the Granite City on Saturday to begin pre-season training.

Aberdeen reported back for pre-season training on Wednesday at Cormack Park.

However Goodwin granted striker Ramirez a few extra days on his summer break.

Goodwin hopes the striker, who netted 15 times last season, will return recharged and ready to hit the ground running in the new season.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez is disappointed at being substituted against Dundee.

He said: “Christian is due back in Aberdeen on Saturday.

“The rest of the guys reported back on Wednesday.

“Christian was given some extra time.

“Hopefully he comes back recharged and ready to kick on.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates after scoring against Celtic.

Ramirez was given an extended break

Ramirez was also given an extra week’s holiday at the end of last season as the Pittodrie boss believed the 31-year-old was fatigued.

Christian Ramirez celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren in December 2021.

Ramirez had not had a summer break in 2021 following his move from Houston Dynamo and had 18 months of continuous action.

In returning to the United States early Ramirez missed the final two games of last season – against St Johnstone (1-0 loss) and St Mirren (0-0).

The striker’s early return to his homeland sparked speculation among Aberdeen fans his time at Pittodrie was drawing to a close.

However the twice capped striker, contracted until summer 2023, will now begin preparation for the new season with the Dons on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez at full time against St Johnstone.

Goodwin’s hunt for striker signings

Goodwin says Aberdeen were too reliant on Ramirez last season and that was also a factor in his fatigue.

The Dons boss aims to sign strikers to give more attacking options in the new campaign.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovsk, of Hungarian club MTK Budapest, is on Aberdeen’s radar.

Striker Tobias Lauritsen of Norwegian top flight club Odds is also a target.

Christian Ramirez celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren.

Goodwin said: “We need to strengthen the squad as there wasn’t enough competition for places last season.

“We relied heavily on Christian as he was the only number nine we had at the club.

“In fairness to him he managed to stay fit and be available.

“However he was another that tailed off towards the end of the season because fatigue set in.

“When you can’t rotate and mix the squad up from time to time players do get tired and I think that showed in Christian.

“We were able to give Christian a little extra bit of time off.”

 

