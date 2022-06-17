Christian Ramirez to jet into Aberdeen this weekend to begin pre-season training, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed striker Christian Ramirez will return to Aberdeen this weekend.

The United States international will jet into the Granite City on Saturday to begin pre-season training.

Aberdeen reported back for pre-season training on Wednesday at Cormack Park.

However Goodwin granted striker Ramirez a few extra days on his summer break.

Goodwin hopes the striker, who netted 15 times last season, will return recharged and ready to hit the ground running in the new season.

He said: “Christian is due back in Aberdeen on Saturday.

“The rest of the guys reported back on Wednesday.

“Christian was given some extra time.

“Hopefully he comes back recharged and ready to kick on.”

Ramirez was given an extended break

Ramirez was also given an extra week’s holiday at the end of last season as the Pittodrie boss believed the 31-year-old was fatigued.

Ramirez had not had a summer break in 2021 following his move from Houston Dynamo and had 18 months of continuous action.

In returning to the United States early Ramirez missed the final two games of last season – against St Johnstone (1-0 loss) and St Mirren (0-0).

The striker’s early return to his homeland sparked speculation among Aberdeen fans his time at Pittodrie was drawing to a close.

However the twice capped striker, contracted until summer 2023, will now begin preparation for the new season with the Dons on Saturday.

Goodwin’s hunt for striker signings

Goodwin says Aberdeen were too reliant on Ramirez last season and that was also a factor in his fatigue.

The Dons boss aims to sign strikers to give more attacking options in the new campaign.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovsk, of Hungarian club MTK Budapest, is on Aberdeen’s radar.

Striker Tobias Lauritsen of Norwegian top flight club Odds is also a target.

Goodwin said: “We need to strengthen the squad as there wasn’t enough competition for places last season.

“We relied heavily on Christian as he was the only number nine we had at the club.

“In fairness to him he managed to stay fit and be available.

“However he was another that tailed off towards the end of the season because fatigue set in.

“When you can’t rotate and mix the squad up from time to time players do get tired and I think that showed in Christian.

“We were able to give Christian a little extra bit of time off.”