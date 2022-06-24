St Mirren linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher has emerged as a transfer target for fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

According to a report in the Daily Record, the Scotland international has been granted permission to speak to the Buddies about a move to Paisley.

The Saints are understood to have offered 31-year-old Gallagher a two-year deal. He has 12 months remaining on his Dons contract.

The Dons have already bolstered their central defensive options during the summer transfer window by recruiting Celtic defender Liam Scales on a season-long loan and Wycombe Wanderers centre-half Anthony Stewart on a two-year deal.

Gallagher made 31 appearances for the Dons last season and started 16 league games.

The former Motherwell defender has been capped 10 times by Scotland.