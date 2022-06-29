Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara rubs shoulders with superstars Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kylian Mbappe as ESPYS awards shortlists open to public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara rubs shoulders with superstars Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kylian Mbappe as ESPYS awards shortlists open to public vote

By Ryan Cryle
June 29, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:00 pm
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara, left.
Dante Polvara’s Aberdeen career has still to get going – but the American midfielder’s name is going to be up in lights with some of the biggest names in world sport at a prestigious awards ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

The 22-year-old – who is currently training in Spanish sun at the Dons’ pre-season camp in Alicante – has only made five appearances since arriving in January, but has been shortlisted in the 2022 ESPYS awards following sparkling displays during his college career.

Run by US sports broadcasting giants ESPN, the ESPYS are aimed at “celebrating major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances” in sport.

Polvara is one of four athletes up for the Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports prize, after a final season with Georgetown University which saw him named America’s best college-level soccer player. 

MLS and European clubs were interested in Dante Polvara. Photo supplied by Georgetown University Athletics

He’s up against Alabama American football player Bryce Young, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga basketball and Logan Wisnauskas of Maryland Lacrosse.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, which closes on July 17,  with the gong handed out at bash in California on July 20.

As an ESPYS awards nominee, Polvara is among some dazzling names.

On this year’s shortlist alone, basketball superstar Steph Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are up for the Best Male Athlete prize.

Meanwhile, the Best Championship Performance category includes F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

US Olympic team big-hitters Katie Ledecky (swimming) and Allyson Felix (sprinting) have been recognised for their Tokyo Olympics performances, with global football icons Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mané, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, as well as other huge names – like Tyson Fury and Katie Taylor (boxing), Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm (golf), and Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu (tennis) – all featuring across the various categories.

 

