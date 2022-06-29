Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara rubs shoulders with superstars Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kylian Mbappe as ESPYS awards shortlists open to public vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dante Polvara’s Aberdeen career has still to get going – but the American midfielder’s name is going to be up in lights with some of the biggest names in world sport at a prestigious awards ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

The 22-year-old – who is currently training in Spanish sun at the Dons’ pre-season camp in Alicante – has only made five appearances since arriving in January, but has been shortlisted in the 2022 ESPYS awards following sparkling displays during his college career.

Run by US sports broadcasting giants ESPN, the ESPYS are aimed at “celebrating major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances” in sport.

Polvara is one of four athletes up for the Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports prize, after a final season with Georgetown University which saw him named America’s best college-level soccer player.

He’s up against Alabama American football player Bryce Young, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga basketball and Logan Wisnauskas of Maryland Lacrosse.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, which closes on July 17, with the gong handed out at bash in California on July 20.

As an ESPYS awards nominee, Polvara is among some dazzling names.

On this year’s shortlist alone, basketball superstar Steph Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are up for the Best Male Athlete prize.

Meanwhile, the Best Championship Performance category includes F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

US Olympic team big-hitters Katie Ledecky (swimming) and Allyson Felix (sprinting) have been recognised for their Tokyo Olympics performances, with global football icons Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mané, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, as well as other huge names – like Tyson Fury and Katie Taylor (boxing), Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm (golf), and Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu (tennis) – all featuring across the various categories.

