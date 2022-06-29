Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expects contract talks with Connor Barron to go smoothly if all parties are ‘sensible’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expects contract talks with Connor Barron to go smoothly provided all parties are “sensible”.

The Dons have opened up negotiations with Barron and his representative in a bid to secure the teen star on a longer deal.

Midfielder Barron, 19, is currently contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Premiership champions Celtic are interested in the Scotland U21 international.

Barron is also on the radar of Belgian top flight club RK Genk.

Interest in Barron is hotting up across the continent as Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Sassuolo are also tracking the teen.

Goodwin is keen to tie down Barron to a longer term contract to protect one of the club’s hottest assets.

He insists the teen agreeing to a new deal would be a ‘win win’ for all parties.

The Dons boss said: “Negotiations are ongoing.

“We are in quite a safe place at the moment with that one as Connor has a couple of years left.

“Both Connor and his family realise the opportunity that has been given here at Aberdeen.

“In my experience those kind of negotiations with young players that have come through the academy, they are never too difficult.

“It should be done pretty smoothly if everybody is sensible about the negotiation process.”

Rapid rise of teen star Barron

The teen is a huge part of manager Goodwin’s plans and has been given the No.8 shirt for the new season.

Barron has enjoyed a rapid rise since making his first team debut in January this year.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at eventual League Two champions Kelty Hearts, and picked up a winner’s medal.

Aberdeen triggered a recall clause in that loan deal to take him back to Pittodrie in January.

Within days of his Pittodrie return Barron penned a new contract extension until summer 2024.

Now the Dons aim to extend the contract for the teen who was shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Aberdeen teens attracting attention

Barron is the latest Aberdeen teen to attract attention from clubs across Europe.

A host of English Premier League clubs and outfits from Germany and Italy were interested in signing Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool won the battle to sign Ramsay, 18, in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million for the Dons.

Aberdeen initially received £4.5m for Ramsay.

There is the potential for a further £3.5m in add-ons should the right-back meet certain landmarks.

Goodwin said: “Connor deserves to be rewarded financially off the back of his good performances last year.

“And the club are just doing what any other club would do in terms of protecting its assets.

“It should be a win win for everybody.”

New striker Miovski training in Spain

Barron is currently training with the Dons at the warm weather camp at Costa Blanca, Spain.

Goodwin has already secured six new signings as part of a summer squad overhaul.

Bojan Miovski arrived in Spain on Tuesday night to meet the squad having signed a four year contract.

🇪🇸 ✈️ A new arrival jets into the camp. pic.twitter.com/SwKHDTSims — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2022

North Macedonian international striker Miovski, 23, was secured for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski will train with the Dons this week but will not travel to Scotland with his new team mates at the end of the camp.

That is because the striker is still waiting for his visa to be processed.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani is expected to meet up with the Dons in Spain.

Ramadani, a £100,000 signing from MTK Budapest, has had his visa processed.

The midfielder is waiting for his passport to arrive back from the visa application department before meeting up with the Dons.

Chance for Dons to bond in the sun

Currently out in Spain are new signings Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers), Kelle Roos (Derby County) and Liam Scales (Celtic, loan).

However, the Dons are unlikely to be joined by Jamal Amofa.

Reports in the Netherlands linked the defender, a former team-mate of Vicente Besuijen at ADO Den Haag, with a move to Pittodrie, but have been dismissed by the Dons.

Aberdeen are based at the five star La Finca resort.

Goodwin believes a week in the sun will help the new signings gel into the squad ahead of the new season.

Aberdeen kick-start the campaign with a Premier Sports Cup group tie at Peterhead on Sunday, July 10.

Goodwin said: “Obviously pre-season trips are about hard work.

“It is the time of year where you have to get the boys fit and up to speed.

“But the real benefit of coming away and spending a large period of time together is that you get to spend more time with each other.

“In trying to generate that togetherness and team spirit.

“Normally if we are back in Aberdeen we would do the training session together.

“Then maybe have lunch together and then the boys would go home.

“At least here we can be in each other’s pockets and really get to know one another.

“It is also a really good opportunity to integrate the new guys.”