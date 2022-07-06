Could former Aberdeen striker JET be on his way to India?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas could be on his way to India.

The Daily Express has reported the 31 year-old is a target for Indian Super League champions Jamshedpur.

The Indian club is under new management after Englishman Andy Boothroyd replaced Owen Coyle, who left the club in April to return to Scotland as manager of Queen’s Park.

Emmanuel-Thomas has played abroad previously, having had a spell in Thailand prior to joining Livingston in 2020.

The former Arsenal youngster has been without a club since leaving the Dons in April.

He was signed by former Dons boss Stephen Glass last summer and set himself the target of scoring 20 goals with the club but departed having found the back of the net once.