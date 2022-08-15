Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss

By Andy Skinner
August 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says the Dons must show they can handle the flak which has followed their 3-2 defeat to Motherwell.

The Reds surrendered a 2-1 lead to suffer a deserved loss against the Steelmen at Pittodrie.

It stopped the Dons’ momentum in its tracks, after the previous weekend’s 4-1 win over St Mirren.

Goodwin’s men drew widespread plaudits for their attacking display in the emphatic victory against the Buddies.

It followed a successful Premier Sports Cup group campaign, in which the Reds won all four matches without conceding a goal.

Goodwin has overseen a vast summer rebuild, with 11 new additions to the Pittodrie squad.

Motherwell players celebrate Kevin Van Veen’s winner against Aberdeen.

Although he has noted some of the praise that has come their way in the opening weeks of the campaign, the Dons boss insists they must take the rough with the smooth.

Goodwin said: “We will take the criticism that comes our way. There have been a lot of plaudits recently. We had a great League Cup group stage, we won all those games quite convincingly.

“We had a good performance last weekend against St Mirren and got plenty pats on the back for some of the individual play, and collectively as a group.

“Against Motherwell we weren’t at it and too many had below-par performances. It was as simple as that.”

‘Too many of us were not at it, myself included’

Aberdeen were deservedly trailing to a Blair Spittal goal against Motherwell, until Bojan Miovski levelled shortly before half-time.

Jonny Hayes looked to have put the Dons on course for a comeback victory early in the second half, however, quickfire goals by Callum Slattery and Kevin Van Veen took the points back to Fir Park.

Jim Goodwin during Aberdeen’s 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Goodwin says too many of his players underperformed on the day, with the Dons boss also taking his own share of responsibility for the defeat.

He added: “You can afford to carry one or two and still get a result, but I just felt there were too many of us who weren’t at it, myself included.

“There were too many below-par performances, but we just need to make sure we don’t have too many days like this.

“It’s not time for pushing the panic button or anything like that. But we have to look at it, analyse it properly and make sure we eradicate the mistakes we made in the games coming ahead.”

No issues with Motherwell’s approach

Motherwell’s attempts to run down the clock in the latter stages of the game caused frustration among the home crowd.

Referee Chris Graham added six minutes of stoppage time, however, the Reds could not find a way past a resistant Well defence.

Goodwin had no qualms about the approach of the Steelmen, who secured victory in Steven Hammell’s first match in charge.

The Pittodrie manager insists his side must be more effective in breaking sides down at home.

He added: “Motherwell didn’t win the game because they were time wasting. I thought their gameplan was excellent and Steven Hammell’s approach was spot on.

“I’d have done the same. You’re winning and there’s not long left in the game. You do what you have to in order to win the game.

“I explained that to the players after the game.

“This is a reality check for us. We’ve had it all our own way in recent home games and we have to find a way to break teams down.

“We just didn’t move the ball quickly enough. Most teams are going to come here and try and hit us on the break.

“We didn’t move the ball quickly enough and we played into Motherwell’s hands a lot.

“We have to learn from it.”

