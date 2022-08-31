Aberdeen to host Partick Thistle at Pittodrie in quarter-final of Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will host Partick Thistle at Pittodrie in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons needed extra-time to beat League 2 outfit Annan Athletic 4-1 on Tuesday night to progress to the next round of the competition.

Aberdeen’s quarter-final opponents defeated their Championship rivals Arbroath at Firhill Stadium in the last 16.

The quarter-final clash will be played mid-week on October 18-20.

Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County crashed out of the league cup on Wednesday night after respective defeats against Motherwell and Celtic.

The other Premier Sports Cup quarter-final games are:

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Motherwell v Celtic

Rangers v Dundee