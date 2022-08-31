Glasgow Warriors to face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium following Worcester Warriors woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow Warriors to face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium following Worcester Warriors woes

By Danny Law
August 31, 2022, 10:17 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 10:17 pm
Warriors Head Coach Franco Smith during a Glasgow Warriors Open Training session at Scotstoun Stadium.
Warriors Head Coach Franco Smith during a Glasgow Warriors Open Training session at Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors will face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium in Inverness on Friday.

The FOSROC Super6 champions have stepped in as late replacements for Worcester Warriors.

Worcester pulled out of the friendly after their players had not been paid. 

The future of the club has been in doubt since they defaulted on a tax payment last month, which led to a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Ayrshire Bulls’ fixture against the Southern Knights, originally scheduled for this weekend, will now be played on Saturday September 10 after the two sides and Scottish Rugby agreed to reschedule the fixture.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “We are delighted that Ayrshire Bulls are able to help us fulfill Friday night’s fixture in Inverness.

“We have a huge amount of community activity planned in the Highlands over the next few days, and to be able to host a fixture at the Caledonian Stadium as the culmination of the week is fantastic.

“I’d like to thank Ayrshire Bulls, Southern Knights and Scottish Rugby for the flexibility they have shown across the board in helping us to make this fixture happen.

“We’re all excited to see our new signings in action, as well as watch Franco Smith take charge of the team for the first time, as part of a celebration of rugby in the Highlands and as part of Highland RFC’s centenary.”

Hours after announcing the cancellation of their pre-season match against Glasgow, the Press Association reported that Worcester Warriors met a 4pm deadline set by players for payment of their salaries for August.

Worcester Warriors were due to face Glasgow Warriors at Caledonian Stadium on Friday.

However, staff will only be paid 65 per cent with the hope that the outstanding money owed will be cleared soon.

Despite this latest development, the fixture against Glasgow will still not be played, with Worcester’s squad due to train on Thursday and Friday instead.

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond wrote in a statement that they had no option but to pull out of travelling to Inverness for the friendly at Caledonian Stadium.

He wrote: “Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness tomorrow for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday as players and staff wages remain unpaid.

“The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

“We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

“We would like to thank Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

“It simply isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today.

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full-on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all

