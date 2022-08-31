Glasgow Warriors to face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium following Worcester Warriors woes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow Warriors will face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium in Inverness on Friday.

The FOSROC Super6 champions have stepped in as late replacements for Worcester Warriors.

Worcester pulled out of the friendly after their players had not been paid.

The future of the club has been in doubt since they defaulted on a tax payment last month, which led to a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Ayrshire Bulls’ fixture against the Southern Knights, originally scheduled for this weekend, will now be played on Saturday September 10 after the two sides and Scottish Rugby agreed to reschedule the fixture.

The show goes on in Inverness 🤩 We're delighted to confirm that reigning @Super6Rugby champions @AyrshireBulls will step in to help us fulfill our fixture at Caledonian Stadium this Friday. Read: https://t.co/REivfimBHx pic.twitter.com/1wDCqfthZJ — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) August 31, 2022

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “We are delighted that Ayrshire Bulls are able to help us fulfill Friday night’s fixture in Inverness.

“We have a huge amount of community activity planned in the Highlands over the next few days, and to be able to host a fixture at the Caledonian Stadium as the culmination of the week is fantastic.

“I’d like to thank Ayrshire Bulls, Southern Knights and Scottish Rugby for the flexibility they have shown across the board in helping us to make this fixture happen.

“We’re all excited to see our new signings in action, as well as watch Franco Smith take charge of the team for the first time, as part of a celebration of rugby in the Highlands and as part of Highland RFC’s centenary.”

Hours after announcing the cancellation of their pre-season match against Glasgow, the Press Association reported that Worcester Warriors met a 4pm deadline set by players for payment of their salaries for August.

However, staff will only be paid 65 per cent with the hope that the outstanding money owed will be cleared soon.

Despite this latest development, the fixture against Glasgow will still not be played, with Worcester’s squad due to train on Thursday and Friday instead.

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond wrote in a statement that they had no option but to pull out of travelling to Inverness for the friendly at Caledonian Stadium.

He wrote: “Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness tomorrow for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday as players and staff wages remain unpaid.

“The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

“We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

“We would like to thank Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

“It simply isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today.

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full-on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all