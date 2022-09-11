Declan Gallagher: Scotland boss Steve Clarke supported me through my tough year with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Declan Gallagher: Scotland boss Steve Clarke supported me through my tough year with Aberdeen

By Paul Third
September 11, 2022
Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland
Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland

Former Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher hopes to repay the faith of Scotland boss Steve Clarke by forcing his way back into the national team.

Gallagher has revealed Clarke contacted him to offer encouragement following his struggles at Pittodrie last season.

Clarke will name his squad for the Nations League triple-header against Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland this week and former Motherwell captain Gallagher, who left the Dons in the summer to join St Mirren, is dreaming of a Scotland recall.

He said: “When I wasn’t playing at Aberdeen, Steve phoned me up to talk about it.

“He actually took a bit of blame for my situation, which was something he didn’t have to do.

“He took me to the Euros, I was left out for two squads, made the bench for one and never played any games.

“But maybe he felt that had dented my confidence. He didn’t have to say that because obviously, he had choices to make himself.

“So we had a really good chat, and one of the things he said was just to get back playing as I can.

“I did well under him. I got nine caps, and I was eight unbeaten at one stage with Serbia the highlight.

“He knows what I can do, and that I can play at that level. But it comes down to what I do on the park for St Mirren, so hopefully, I can catch his eye again.”

Aberdeen career was a difficult experience for Gallagher

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher after the 1-0 loss to Ross County last season.

Gallagher is back playing regularly with confidence and enjoying his football again following a difficult season at Pittodrie.

The 31-year-old regards his big move to the Dons from Fir Park as a hugely frustrating experience and found his one season as an Aberdeen player a challenging period mentally.

He said: “From start to finish, the whole season was a low point for me.

“I got myself back into the Aberdeen team, then pulled my hamstring. I came back when Covid hit again, so it was totally stop-start. I was never fully fit.

“I just couldn’t see an end to it, and was in a wee state of depression. At one point, I said to my missus: ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get out of this’.

“I couldn’t see when we’d win another game, or when we’d stop conceding. We went for so long without a clean sheet, it was unbelievable.

“We actually didn’t play too badly. Sometimes we’d have 14 shots, and the other team would have two – but we’d lose 1-0.

“That’s a confidence thing, and you feel it on your shoulders at a big club like Aberdeen.”

Defender enjoying fresh start in Paisley

Declan Gallagher, left, is back enjoying his football again with St Mirren.

Gallagher’s failure to produce the form which earned him a move to the Dons, allied to a dire campaign for the team, led to the defender taking criticism from the support.

But having put his Pittodrie period behind him the St Mirren defender is determined to make the most of his fresh start in Paisley.

He said: “I can give it all the excuses I want. But if you’re not doing it on the park, the fans have every right to give you the abuse I got last season.

“It was just a move that did not work out for both parties. Last year in general was difficult to deal with because it was something I’d never experienced before.

“I got that high of international football. The night in Belgrade (where Scotland qualified for the Euros), nothing will ever beat that in my career.

“It’s hard when you don’t play at the Euros. Your confidence drops a wee bit. Then you miss pre-season with your new club, and don’t get off to a great start.

“You automatically start doubting things in your own head that you didn’t used to.

It was tough, mentally. But it’s in the past now, and I’m trying to move on from it.”







