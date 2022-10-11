Prolific Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge looks like scoring with every chance, says Neil Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Prolific Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge looks like scoring with every chance, says Neil Simpson

By Sean Wallace
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge holding off Huntly's Michael Clark in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge holding off Huntly's Michael Clark in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final. Image: Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen’s rising teenage striker star Alfie Bavidge is so lethal he looks like scoring every chance he gets, says Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.

Highly-rated 16-year-old Bavidge has netted three successive hat-tricks for the Dons in the Club Academy Scotland Under-18 league.

Scotland U17 international Bavidge scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 away win over St Mirren on Friday night.

It continued the teen’s red-hot form, after he hit a treble in the 7-3 away defeat of Dundee United in the previous game.

Bavidge’s trio of hat-tricks began with a 4-0 home victory over Hibs.

The impressive form has prompted some Aberdeen supporters to call for the teen to get a chance in Jim Goodwin’s first team squad.

With nine goals in three games, Pathways Manager Simpson is confident Bavidge is regaining his high levels shown prior to suffering an injury setback.

Simpson said: “Alfie had an injury and was out for five or six months.

“He is now getting back to where he was before in terms of his potential, fitness and confidence, which you need as a striker.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge in action against Huntly’s Michael Clark in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final. Image: Kenny Elrick

“Alfie’s eye is really in now.

“Every time he gets a chance, he looks as though he is going to score.”

The lowdown on teen star Bavidge

Teen goal star Bavidge has represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level.

Last season he finished top scorer at the prestigious Victory Shield for the young Scots.

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge.
Promising Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge. Picture supplied by Aberdeen FC.

The teen was also given the opportunity to train with manager Goodwin’s first team towards the end of last season.

Clubs in Scotland and England were interested in landing the striker, but he opted to sign as a professional with Aberdeen.

He is the son of former Caley Thistle and Peterhead striker Martin.

Bavidge was part of the Scottish FA’s performance school at Hazlehead Academy and joined the Dons from Dyce Boys Club.

The SFA’s Performance Schools programme provides talented youngsters the chance to practise football on a daily basis within an education environment.

Liverpool right-back  Calvin Ramsay progressed through the programme at Hazlehead.

Ramsay transferred to six-time European champions Liverpool this summer in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million for Aberdeen.

The Dons received £4.5m upfront from the Anfield club and could receive a further £3.5m should the teen meet certain milestones at Liverpool.

 

Aberdeen midfielders Connor Barron and Dean Campbell, on loan at Stevenage, have also progressed from the SFA performance programme at Hazlehead.

Simpson said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing Alfie develop over the next wee while.”

Talented teen striker Reid has ‘unbelievable’ physique

Aberdeen recently moved to secure another talented teen striker when reaching an agreement with Turriff United to transfer Aaron Reid.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract with the Dons.

Reid will continue to play matches for the Highland League club until his registration is transferred to Aberdeen in January.

He will train on a full-time basis with the Dons until then.

Simpson said: “Aaron is a real target man, a big, strong striker.

“His physique now is unbelievable.

New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter

“He has managed to go from the boy’s game to the men’s game and really come on.”

Simpson on the Aberdeen ‘exit scout’ keeping tabs on released youth academy players

Reid was previously in the Aberdeen Youth Academy, having been secured at nine years old.

He was released by the Dons at 15 years old having progressed to the U16 side.

Following his Pittodrie exit, Reid played for Hilton Boys Club and Cove Rangers U18s before signing for Montrose.

He then transferred to Turriff United at the start of 2022 on a two-year contract.

Simpson confirmed the Dons have an “exit scout” to monitor players who have left the club’s youth academy.

Although a young talent may have left, they do not fall off Aberdeen’s radar as shown by Reid’s return.

The Pittodrie door is never closed to young talent, according to Simpson.

Simpson said: “If anyone is released by the club we have an exit scout who follows that kid’s progress over the next couple of years.

“Sometimes a young player can maybe just be lacking in confidence or have fallen out of love with the game.

“Then they start playing with their mates again and all of a sudden they get that wee buzz and go again.

Aaron Reid, left, celebrates scoring for Turriff. Picture by Chris Sumner

“You have to cover all bases really and make sure if a player does get back into the swing of things we are in pole position to get him back into the club.

“I still follow all the kids’ progress and see how they get on.

“You know these kids for so long, and know their families, that you want them to do well.”







Editor's Picks