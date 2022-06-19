Calvin Ramsay completes move from Aberdeen to Liverpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay has completed his move from the Dons to Liverpool.

The Dons have banked a club record £4.5million for the defender with the deal worth potentially £8million in total should Ramsay make the first team breakthrough at Anfield.

Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴 We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

Ramsay has signed a five-year contract with the English Premier League giants, who have beaten interest from other clubs in England and abroad for the 18 year-old’s signature.

Ramsay said: “I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

The deal comfortably beats the previous club record sale for the Dons following Scott McKenna’s £3million move to Nottingham Forest in 2020 with Aberdeen receiving an extra £1million after McKenna helped Forest win promotion to the Premier League last month.

Ramsay becomes Liverpool’s third signing this summer and joins Darwin Nunez in a club-record £85m deal from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho, who signed from Fulham, in making the move to Anfield.

Ramsay determined to take his chance at Anfield

The defender, who has been capped three times by Scotland under-21s will wear the number 22 shirt with the Reds.

He said: “There’s been a lot of young players that have played – the likes of Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Harvey (Elliott) as well, there’s a lot more.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

Ramsay’s honour at representing the Dons

We can can confirm that Calvin Ramsay has joined @LFC for a club record fee. Everyone at AFC wishes our @AberdeenFCYouth Academy graduate all the very best in his future career and we hope to see him back at Pittodrie one day. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 19, 2022

Ramsay, who grew up watching the Dons, is honoured to have played for his hometown club prior to earning his move to Anfield.

He said: “As a young boy my dream was always to play for my home team, and I managed to do that, so it was a very special moment.

“To score my first goal for the club last season was also a great feeling. Every time I pulled on the Aberdeen shirt was special for myself and my family.

“My dad and I used to go to all the Aberdeen games in the Merkland Stand and it was always my dream to play for the club, and it was his dream for me, so to go on and do it, I still don’t think it has sunk in for my dad, or for me to a degree.

“All of my youth academy coaches helped me a lot along the way, every single one of them. They’ve all been brilliant in their own way.

“There are a lot of young players coming through the youth academy and there is a pathway there so I am sure if these young boys stick in, they can go on and become the next big thing.

“I want to say a special thank you to the fans. Since my debut they’ve always been brilliant with me, very supportive and I appreciate that a lot.

“I know it wasn’t the best season for us on the pitch and it was difficult for the fans, but they have been excellent with me and hopefully I with see them again one day.”

Goodwin backs departing Ramsay to take his chance with the Reds

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has backed the departing teenager to be a success at his new club.

He said: “There is no doubt this is an exciting opportunity for Calvin and his family.

“The AFC youth academy deserves a huge amount of credit for developing Calvin and it is testament to the pathway here at the club that Calvin was given his debut in the first team, and not only that, was able to hold his own in the team last season.

“Liverpool are very lucky, they are getting a promising young talent. His stats in the first half of last season were amongst the top for full backs in the world.

“We certainly had high hopes for him and I’ve no doubt he will go from strength to strength in a very good team at Liverpool.”

Director of Football Steven Gunn added: “Calvin moving to Liverpool is a clear sign of the continued commitment to youth development and is recognition of the progress of the academy over the last few years under the previous stewardship of Neil Simpson and now Gavin Levey.

“There’s much to look forward to with the quality we’re seeing come through the programme and we look forward to seeing more academy graduates in the first team this season.”